“Could be deadly” – Watford in transfer chase for 24-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Walid Cheddira is a reported transfer target for Watford in the upcoming January transfer window.

According to Tutto Udinese, the Morocco World Cup star has caught the attention of the Championship side while competing in Qatar.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the 24-year-old Bari striker would be a good addition to Slaven Bilic’s side…

Adam Jones

Recording nine goals in 12 Italian second-tier appearances this term, Cheddira could be an excellent asset for the Hornets and at 24, he’s only likely to get better.

Rey Manaj hasn’t exactly been able to make a huge impact during his time at Vicarage Road so far and if he does seal a move away in January, the Morocco international could be an ideal replacement.

Keinan Davis’ injury record also needs to be taken into consideration because he has struggled to stay fit over the past year at multiple clubs.

Also playing on the wing in the past, that’s a big boost because that’s another position the Hornets may want to take a closer look at.

A front four of Cheddira on the wing, Joao Pedro in an advanced midfield role, Ismaila Sarr on the other side and Davis up top could be deadly.

Josh Cole

While it may take some time for Cheddira to adapt to life in the Championship due to the fact that he has yet to play at this level during his career, there is no reason why he cannot go on to thrive in a Watford shirt if they seal a deal for him in January.

When you consider that the forward has provided an impressive total of 14 direct goal contributions in 12 Serie B appearances for his current side, it could be argued that signing him may turn out to be a coup by the Hornets as he clearly possesses a great deal of talent.

Cheddira’s arrival may also force the likes of Vakoun Bayo and Keinan Davis to step up their performances levels which could have a positive impact on Watford’s fortunes in the second-tier.

The only stumbling block that Watford could face in this pursuit is negotiating a reasonable fee for the forward as his contract at Bari is set to run until 2025.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Watford players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 RICHARLISON YES NO

Declan Harte

Cheddira is now most known for his contribution to Morocco’s historic World Cup campaign, including receiving a red card in the dying stages of their famous win over Portugal.

But the forward’s club career is a more likely indicator for his suitability to the Hornets.

The 24-year old has bagged nine goals and four assists from 12 appearances for Bari in Serie B this season, which is an impressive haul.

The striker has spent the last several years in Italy but has really only made much of a breakthrough in the last few months.

It would be a step up to compete in the Championship, but his trajectory in the last couple of years has shown that he is more than comfortable in taking those kinds of leaps.

Adding another attacking option to Bilic’s side could be beneficial, and riding the wave of Morocco’s World Cup success could make this a smart move for the forward.