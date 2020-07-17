‘Could be beneficial’ – Cardiff City register interest in signing 5-goal winger: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City are reportedly rivalling Celtic and Millwall to the potential signing of Wigan Athletic winger Jamal Lowe according to the Daily Mail.

The winger has scored five goals in 46 appearances for the Latics this term, and he’ll be hoping he can finish this year’s campaign strongly under the management of Paul Cook.

Wigan are currently sat 13th in the Championship table, but are still looking nervously over their shoulders, with the club facing a possible points deduction after entering administration.

This could lead to the Latics being forced to cash-in on some of their key players heading into the summer transfer window.

A move to Cardiff could be a tempting proposition for Lowe, with the Bluebirds currently sat sixth in the second-tier standings with two matches remaining this term.

But would Lowe be a good addition to the Cardiff City squad?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns:

Neil Harris would be a great boss for Lowe at this stage of his career, should he leave Wigan.

The forward has progressed nicely under Paul Cook this season and during the second-half of the season he’s looked at home in the Championship.

Wigan’s precarious position off-field means his exit might materialise and I’m sure Harris would love to get his hands on the forward in the summer.

Five goals and five assists in your first season in the Championship is a decent return and a move to Cardiff would only help him settle further at this level.

For me, a guaranteed starter, who could be available at a brilliant price.

George Harbey:

Neil Harris will obviously look to bolster his squad this summer if they fail to win promotion to the Premier League, and Lowe could be a shrewd signing.

The 25-year-old has scored five goals and chipped in with five assists this term, which is quite an impressive record given that Wigan have struggled for large parts of this season.

He took a little bit of time to find his feet in the Championship after impressing for Portsmouth in League One, and I think this season would have done him really well indeed.

Cardiff’s wide players are so important, and Lowe’s ability to play anywhere across the final third could be beneficial for the Bluebirds.

It would be a great signing, but only if they stay in the Championship as I don’t think he’s ready for the Premier League quite yet.

Can you name the stadiums of these EFL clubs? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF HULL CITY'S STADIUM? KCOM Stadium KTOM Stadium KPOM Stadium KROM Stadium

Ned Holmes:

This is a move that looks to make a lot of sense from the Bluebirds’ perspective.

They’re pushing for a play-off place and if they’re to fall short of promotion, will be looking to build on the progress they’ve made this term.

For me, one way of doing that would be to add some more firepower in the final third and I think signing Lowe would allow them to do just that.

He’s shown glimpses of his brilliance in a Wigan side that have, for the most part, struggled to get going in the final third this term, and could be just the sort of dynamic player Cardiff will surely be looking to add this summer.

With the off-field issues at the DW Stadium, it should be too hard to prize him away from the Latics either.