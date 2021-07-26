‘Could be another fantastic signing’ – Wigan Athletic keen to make swoop for Rangers player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wigan Athletic have enjoyed a very promising summer transfer window so far and the Latics are building a strong squad to try and challenge for promotion next season.

According to the latest report from the Daily Record, Wigan are now interested in making a potential move for Rangers winger Jordan Jones this summer.

That comes with the 26-year-old far down the pecking order with Steven Gerrard’s side and it is unlikely to be a key part of their squad for next term as they aim to repeat their successes from last term.

Jones spent time last season out on loan with Sunderland in League One and he managed to make a real impact with the Black Cats and fired home three goals and registered four assists in his 20 league appearances. That shows he could be an ideal player to add to the Latics’ squad.

So with Wigan interested in a move for Jones this summer, we asked our FLW writers whether he would be a good signing for the Latics…

Ben Wignall

It’s starting to feel as though whoever is in charge of Wigan’s transfers watched Sunderland extra closely last season, with Jones being the latest former Black Cat to be linked.

If the Latics struck a deal with Rangers then he’d be the third player to have played for the Wearsiders last season to sign this summer, with Max Power and Charlie Wyke already signed on and Bailey Wright looks close to a move as well.

Jones definitely showed that he was effective in spells for Sunderland last season but perhaps didn’t show it as often as he could’ve done – with Lee Johnson not even using him in the second leg of the play-off semi-final against Lincoln City when a goal was needed.

Looking at Wigan’s current wide options, they have added Gwion Edwards to their ranks alongside Gavin Massey and Callum Lang who were already at the club, so one more at least is needed to provide competition and Jones would do exactly that.

It does look as though centre-backs are needed more desperately than a winger and Wigan will need more than Bailey Wright in that department, but they do definitely need one more wide player and Jones would fit the bill as a creative outlet.

Jacob Potter

This could be another fantastic signing for Wigan this summer.

I’ve been really impressed with their recruitment so far, and Jones could be another solid addition to their team ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

He’s shown that he can cut it at that level, having previously played for Sunderland in the second-tier not so long ago.

If he can stay injury-free, then he could play a part in Wigan’s push for a top-six finish in League One this term.

They’re making serious movements this summer in the transfer window, and if they can hit the ground running, then you’d expect them to be in with a shout of winning a timely promotion back into the Championship.

I really like the sound of this potential agreement between Jones and Wigan.

Ned Holmes

It seems as though Wigan’s strange but impressive summer of business is set to continue as Jordan Jones would be a great signing.

He’s clearly out of favour at Rangers and the Latics could get him for a cut-price fee because of that.

The winger impressed me during his loan spell at Sunderland a fresh start away from Ibrox could be just what he needs.

Jones delivering in crosses for Charlie Wyke to convert could prove to be a very successful combination next season.

The 26-year-old would be a good addition at League One level and will have a point to prove.