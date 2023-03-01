“Could be an issue” – What is Sheffield Wednesday’s main weakness? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to extend their current unbeaten run in League One to 21 games this weekend by securing a positive result in their showdown with Peterborough United.

During his time at the club, Darren Moore has managed to assemble a strong squad of players who have produced a host of impressive performances this season.

Currently top of the League One standings, a continuation of their fine form over the course of the coming weeks could allow Wednesday to widen the gap between them and the chasing pack in the battle for automatic promotion.

Ahead of this weekend’s meeting with Posh, three of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts on whether there are any weaknesses in Wednesday’s squad.

Check out their views below…

Billy Mulley

I cannot see one weakness in Sheffield Wednesday’s side as we speak and I cannot envision a situation where they do not go on and achieve promotion during what remains of this season.

The only potential difficulty they may face is a continuation of the defensive issues they have suffered from an injury perspective, although they have proven that they can cope with the absences of several defenders throughout the course of this season.

I don’t think you will find a better defensive trio in League One than Dom Iorfa, Aden Flint and Akin Famewo, which is why I do not see there being any sort of weakness for the Owls to stress about at this point in the season.

Moore has assembled a squad full of ability, desire, intelligence and togetherness, something that managers can spend their entire careers trying to put together.

Quiz: Are these 20 Sheffield Wednesday facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Darren Moore is the current manager? True False

Ned Holmes

It’s hard to identify a weakness at the moment, it has to be said.

Sheffield Wednesday are flying right now – on a club-record unbeaten run and on course to return to the Championship via the League One title.

If you had to pick out one potential weakness, it would perhaps be the lack of a truly consistent goal-scorer.

Josh Windass has 10 and Michael Smith has 11 but the Owls don’t have anyone pushing past 20 goals.

That’s no problem for them at the moment as everyone is chipping in but in the Championship, it could be an issue.

Josh Cole

Wednesday have assembled one of the strongest squads that League One has seen in recent times and thus it is hardly a surprise that they are leading the way at this level.

Everywhere you look in terms of positions, the Owls have quality at their disposal and enormous credit must go to Moore and his recruitment team.

Although there are simply no clear weaknesses when it comes to this squad in relation to the division that the Owls are currently playing in, Moore will still need to secure the services of some fresh faces this summer if the club achieves promotion to the Championship.

By once again making the right moves in the summer transfer window, the Owls boss could potentially lead his side to new heights in the 2023/24 campaign.