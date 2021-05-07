‘Could be an interesting move’ – Nottingham Forest enter chase for 20-goal marksman: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Accrington Stanley forward Dion Charles, according to the Athletic.

Charles has been in superb form for Accrington this season, scoring 19 goals in 41 League One appearances for John Coleman’s side.

The 25-year-old – who made his international debut for Northern Ireland earlier this season – has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season.

After an impressive campaign for Accrington, The Athletic claim that Forest have watched Charles and are interested in signing him this summer.

Forest boss Chris Hughton is likely to bolster his attacking options this summer, with Forest scoring only 36 goals in 45 Championship matches this season.

Here, we discuss a potential move to the City Ground for Charles…

Phil Spencer

This could be a really good signing for Nottingham Forest.

Dion Charles has had a wonderful season with Accrington Stanley after scoring 20 goals for the League One side and so it’s no surprise that he’s attracting such interest.

For Forest, signing a proven goalscorer is going to be a top priority this summer and Charles would be a shrewd addition.

Given how Accrington Stanley have done this season it’s likely that the 25-year-old will be available for a relatively modest fee, meaning that a bargain deal could be in the offing.

But after such an impressive campaign I think that Hughton will have his work cut out to convince him that Forest are the best place for him to try and prove himself as a Championship striker.

If he can secure the deal, I have no doubts that he’ll be a big player for Forest as they look to push towards the play-offs next term.

Jordan Rushworth

This would potentially be a good addition for Forest to make in the summer, with them needing to add a goal scorer to their side in the transfer window having struggled in front of goal all season.

Charles has had a very good season in League One for Accrington and has fired in 19 league goals, which suggests he could be worthy of a move to a higher level now. The 25-year-old would be someone keen to prove himself in the Championship.

He is not a big-ego type player like some other signings Forest have made in the past, and he is more of a player on the rise than the likes of Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor. That could be the direction they need to go in this summer and try and sign a hungry younger player not yet past his prime.

In that regard, Charles seems to fit the bill and therefore it could be a smart move to try and bring him into the City Ground.

Ned Holmes

This could be an interesting move but I’d question whether he should be top of their list of priorities.

Freshening up the forward line needs to be a top priority for Nottingham Forest ahead of next season and signing Dion Charles could allow them to do just that.

That said, Charles only really has one strong goalscoring season under his belt and I’m not convinced that he’s guaranteed to succeed in the Championship.

The 25-year-old could get time to settle with the likes of Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban at the club but even so I think it’s a risk.

It would by no means be a poor signing but I think there are better options out there.