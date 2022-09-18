“Could be an inspired signing” – Middlesbrough consider deal for former Everton midfielder

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are considering a move for former Everton midfielder Fabian Delph, as per a Football League World exclusive.

The report states that Boro will face lots of divisional competition for the experienced, left-footed midfielder, with Reading, Sheffield United, Sunderland and West Brom also involved in his pursuit.

Rangers have also been credited with an interest for the 32-year-old, whilst Premier League clubs have also looked into the possibility of signing the former England midfield operator.

Delph was released by Everton in the summer, having appeared 41 times for the Merseyside outfit in three years with the club.

Three of our writers have shared their thoughts on the possibility of Middlesbrough signing Delph as a free agent…

Billy Mulley

Delph is a player who received a fair bit of criticism over the years but I always thought that it was quite unjust.

Technically speaking, he is an excellent ball carrier and progressor, possessing intelligence and intent when on the ball.

He is someone that could thrive at Championship level, and whilst there are clubs in the Premier League keeping tabs on him, the second-tier could give him an excellent opportunity to play regular minutes.

Middlesbrough have been wanting to bolster their midfield options this summer, adding the likes of Alex Mowatt and Massimo Luongo in recent weeks.

Delph would be another strong addition and would keep competition levels high, something that Wilder will certainly be keen on addressing.

Carla Devine

Although a bit older now at 32-years-old, it cannot be ignored that Fabian Delph is a player with plenty of experience and talent which he can still show on the pitch.

Middlesbrough have had a poor start to the season and at the top of his game, Delph could certainly add some quality amongst the current options to help Boro out.

However, you do have to raise questions over whether he’s worth the risk with his recent fitness record because there is a chance he could just sit on the sidelines waiting to be fit enough to play.

As a player though this would be a good addition to the side and you could see Delph being a good rotation player that has plenty to add off the pitch too.

Charlie Gregory

Middlesbrough clearly want some experience in their squad and they would certainly get that with Fabian Delph joining their ranks in midfield. The issue is whether he is still up to scratch or not in the latter stages of his career.

He’s still 32-year-old, so that dictates that there is plenty left in the tank from the former Man City man anyway. He performed to a top level in the Premier League for years and if he can find some of that form again via regular football in the Championship, he could be an inspired signing.

Based on the last few seasons he has had with Everton though, he could be a bit rusty and might not be as good as he once was for Boro. They’re signing a player hoping that he can emulate the same form he had maybe six or seven seasons ago but in the interim, he’s played very little football and hasn’t exactly set the world on fire.

In the second tier though and given a solid run of games, I think Delph could be an excellent option. There is the risk that he might not be the same calibre of player but he should still be a good option for Boro and could prove to be a shrewd signing.