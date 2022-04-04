“Could be an ideal Zinckernagel replacement” – Nottingham Forest eye Newcastle United player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are interested in a summer move for Newcastle United teenager Elliot Anderson, as per a report from The Sunday Mirror (03/04/22, pg. 70).

Anderson, who is currently on loan with Bristol Rovers in League 2, has stepped up to senior football excellently, consistently showing his talent.

The report states that Preston North End and QPR are also interested in the 19-year-old, whilst Luton Town are also long-term admirers.

Netting three times and providing a further three assists in 15 appearances for the Gas thus far, Anderson has impressed as an attacking midfielder and as a left winger.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Forest’s interest in the Newcastle teenager…

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Nottingham Forest?

1 of 12 Stuart Broad? Yes No

Ned Holmes

This could be a phenomenal bit of business for Nottingham Forest.

Elliot Anderson has been a revelation since joining Bristol Rovers on loan and looks a class above in League Two.

He’s rated as the most exciting young player on Newcastle’s books so you’d assume it will have to be a loan deal.

As such, I’m not sure it’s a move the Reds will go for if they get promoted but assuming they’re still a Championship side it could prove a masterstroke.

We’ve seen loan players thrive under Steve Cooper this season and you get the feeling Anderson could follow suit.

Alfie Burns

It wouldn’t be a bad move whatsoever from a Nottingham Forest perspective.

Anderson has shown plenty of quality in Bristol Rovers’ League Two resurgence this season, with this loan spell in the EFL feeling like a real breakthrough for the 19-year-old.

Forest, should they sign Anderson, would be getting their hands on some real potential, with the Reds proving with the likes of Brennan Johnson that they know how to handle that and nurture that talent.

The City Ground, then, is an equally exciting prospect for Anderson as he continues looking to truly find his pathway in the senior game.

It could work out to be a very good move for all parties.

Sam Rourke

I really like the look of this, he could be an ideal Zinckernagel replacement.

Truth be told, It was a real surprise to see Anderson rock up in League Two with Bristol Rovers in January given the intense speculation surrounding him with a move to Nathan Jones’ Luton.

The 19-year-old has been a revelation for Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers though, and has been a key reason behind the Gas’ push for promotion in League Two.

The Newcastle man is a confident dribbler with the ball and has a real eye for a killer through ball, whilst also has contributed with goals this season.

Mainly operating centrally for Barton’s men, Anderson can also play on the right-hand side and he could fill the boots left by Zinckernagel who is set to return to Watford this summer from his loan stint.

Steve Cooper has proven he has the ability nurture, develop and really get the best out of young talent and the highly-rated Anderson could be the next in line to benefit from the Welshman’s expertise.

If a financially sound deal can be arranged, this could be a really shrewd addition for the Reds.