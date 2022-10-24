“Could be an ideal match” – Norwich City set sights on 36-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City are interested in pursuing Swansea City boss Russell Martin if they part company with current manager Dean Smith, according to The Sun.

36-year-old Martin arrived at the Swansea.com Stadium last August and has enjoyed a reasonably successful time in South Wales thus far, managing to guide his current side to fourth place.

That’s a higher position than the Canaries are in at this stage, with the promotion favourites currently in seventh position following a mixed start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Some of their performances have been underwhelming though and this has been a concern for many of Norwich’s supporters, some of whom are frustrated with Smith with the 51-year-old unable to establish his team as promotion favourites so far this term.

Martin plied his trade for the Canaries between 2009 and 2018 and was their former captain at Carrow Road, remaining a much-loved figure at the club despite the fact he’s currently managing their Championship rivals.

Would he be a good potential appointment if he was to return to his former side though? We asked three of our Football League World writers for their verdicts.

Ned Holmes

It does seem a matter of when and not if for Martin and Norwich.

His links to the club, having spent eight years there as a player, means he’ll continue to get linked when a manager is under pressure.

On top of that, the possession-heavy, front-foot style of football does fit with how the Canaries want to play.

Things have really clicked for him at Swansea and that will have caught the eye of those at Carrow Road.

It would be a longer project rather than a short-term fix and for that reason, you wonder whether Norwich would be better off waiting for the summer to make this sort of move.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think this all depends on what Norwich’s short-term aims are.

Although Martin’s Swansea are now achieving results playing with style, for a long time last season, results were not going their way.

As such, it is worth considering that if Martin were to move to Norwich, it could take him some time to get the team playing his way and start picking up results.

Indeed, an appointment of Martin would be a potentially good one if the Canaries were prepared to take a longer-term view.

However, if their goal this season is immediate promotion, perhaps Martin may not be the perfect candidate.

That is not to say he couldn’t come in and get instant results, but, you have to consider that it took a while to get this Swansea team playing with both style and substance.

Adam Jones

It would take time for Norwich to adapt to his style of play and that isn’t ideal if they want to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Another disadvantage of hiring him is the fact his defensive record hasn’t been promising since his arrival in South Wales – a key reason why the Swans’ goal difference is zero despite the fact they currently sit in fourth position.

That could be costly for the Canaries in their quest for promotion – but this could end up being a good long-term appointment for the club considering how talented he is.

His style of play is admired by many and he will only get better as a manager, something that can only bode well for the Canaries moving forward if he does return to Carrow Road.

So there are big pros and cons to this potential appointment. If they can be solid defensively during his time at the helm though, there’s no reason why he can’t guide them back to the top level.

And if the club are looking more at the bigger picture than the short term, this could be an ideal match.