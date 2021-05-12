‘Could be an exciting signing’ – Crystal Palace set sights on in-demand EFL winger: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Crystal Palace have been recently linked with a move for Reading winger Yakou Meite according to a report from The Telegraph.

Meite has been with the Berkshire-based side since 2016, and has gone on to score 42 goals in 125 appearances for the Royals in his time with the club.

The Ivorian international has found regular game time hard to come by this season though, with injuries ruling him out of action at times this term.

It is claimed that Crystal Palace are rivalling both Brighton and Hove Albion and Watford to a potential agreement for Meite’s services.

Roy Hodgson’s side are evidently keen to add to their attacking options in the summer, with the Eagles currently sat 13th in the Premier League table.

But would Meite be a good addition to the Crystal Palace team ahead of the 2021/22 league campaign?

We ask our Football League World writers, to see what they make of Crystal Palace’s rumoured interest in signing Meite this summer.

George Harbey:

This could be an exciting signing.

Meite is a player who, for me, has impressed for a few years now. His goal record for Reading has been impressive, and 11 in 25 is not a bad tally considering he’s had knee problems this season.

He’s hit double figures for three successive seasons now, and it’s probably come to a point where he’s ready to make the step up.

Palace have many quick, strong, powerful attackers and he’d fit right into their style of play alongside the likes of Ebere Eze and Zaha etc.

£5million would be a bit of a bargain, though, and I can see the Royals wanting to hold out for much more than that despite him being out of contract next summer.

Ned Holmes:

I can’t really see the sense in this one, if I’m honest.

Do Palace really need to make signing an inconsistent striker a priority ahead of the summer window? I know money is likely to be tight but there are plenty of better option in the Championship for me.

That’s not to say Meite isn’t a talented player but more that he’s not the sort of player Palace should be targeting.

This would be a real risk in my eyes and one to avoid unless it can be done very, very cheaply.

Toby Wilding:

I do think that this could be a decent signing for Crystal Palace if they manage to pull it off.

It is no secret that the Eagles have a long list of players who are out of contract at the end of this season, including the likes of Christian Benteke and the on loan Michy Batshuayi, meaning they may need to add to their attacking ranks this summer.

Given he has a decent record in front of goal, reaching double figures in each of his last three season with the Royals in the Championship, it does seem as though Meite is a player who has the potential to make the step up to the Premier League in the not too distant future.

You also feel as though Reading’s far from certain financial situation, coupled with the financial windfall Palace have enjoyed from what is now a long run in the Premier League, means that this is a deal that could well be affordable for the Selhurst Park club, meaning it may be one well worth looking into for them.