‘Could be an exciting addition’ – West Brom readying offer for 31-year-old: The verdict

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly ready to bid up to €7 million (£6.3m) for Besiktas centre-back Domagoj Vida.

The Baggies secured promotion to the Premier League this term and will be looking to bolster their squad ahead of their return to the top flight.

According to Fanatik, the Croatian international is on West Brom’s list of summer targets, while Besiktas are happy to see the player leave due to his high salary.

It is understood that the Baggies are willing to pay between €6 million (£5.4m) and €7 million (£6.3m) for the defender.

But would Vida be a good signing? And would it be good value for money?

George Dagless

Potentially, yeah.

There are two positives about this deal for Albion.

Firstly, there’s the Croatian connection with manager Slaven Bilic that should lead to a decent understanding.

Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, we’re talking about a defender with top-class international experience and also plenty of time spent playing for some really big clubs.

It’d still be a test for him to come into the Premier League but he is a defender with good traits and one that, for that price, is probably worth considering.

George Harbey

I think Vida could be an exciting addition for West Brom and it’s interesting to see that they are preparing an offer for him.

Vida is obviously a really experienced player who would add real stability and leadership in the defence, and I think alongside Ahmed Hegazi and Semi Ajayi, quality in depth and competition for places is exactly what Albion need as they prepare to return to the Premier League.

His wages do sound like they could be quite high, though, so it is so important that they do not harm the club’s finances, as they need to address other areas of the pitch, too.

He’s only 31 and still has a lot to offer, though, and I think his experience both on and off the pitch could be beneficial for the Baggies ahead of next season.

Jacob Potter

I think this would be an excellent signing.

West Brom have been shaky in defence at times this season, and they’ll definitely need to add reinforcements to their squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Vida is an experienced international, who would be more than capable of making the step up to the Premier League.

His experience could also come in handy when it comes to having a positive impact on the performances of the likes of Semi Ajayi, who could learn a considerable amount from Vida if he arrived at the club.

If they’re able to strike an agreement for a fee in the region of £6.3million, then it would be a shrewd signing for the Baggies ahead of their return to the Premier League.