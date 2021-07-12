‘Could be an exciting addition’ – Nottingham Forest enter transfer talks to sign 24-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Karagümrük winger Alassane Ndao this summer, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Ndao scored 11 goals in 38 Super Lig appearances for Karagümrük last season, chipping in with a further nine assists from a wide position.

The 24-year-old is now said to be on Forest’s radar, though, with talks said to have begun between the two clubs ahead of a potential move.

Forest scored only 37 goals in 46 Championship matches last term, and Chris Hughton will be keen to bolster his attacking options and strengthen his squad this summer.

Is Ndao the answer to their problems, though? Here, we discuss this potential arrival at the City Ground?

Billy Mulley

It is certainly an exciting potential signing for Forest and the club are in a position where attacking recruits must be very high on the wish-list.

Forest scored just 37 goals last season and any chance of improving that must be seriously considered.

Alassane Ndao seemingly fits the bill, and is a very exciting prospect when looking at his numbers in the Turkish first division last year. He netted 11 times and provided nine assists during the 2020/21 campaign, suggesting he possesses composure in front of goal, but is equally as competent in turning provider.

He is also just 24 years of age, so there is a lot more to come in his career and would be a signing that does not just protect the immediate future, but he would be a high-quality option for years to come.

Signing Ndao could be of detriment to Brennan Johnson who has seemingly earned the chance to step up to the Championship ahead of this upcoming season. Or, it could provide him with the competition he needs to thrive at this level.

Adam Jones

Chris Hughton’s attack let him down so, so heavily last season and was the main reason why they finished 17th in the table.

To concede just 45 goals in 46 games isn’t a shabby total whatsoever, but to only score 37 when your defence is that good is quite frankly inexcusable and something the former Brighton boss needs to address before the start of the campaign.

But things at the City Ground are very quiet at this moment in time and they face being in the bottom half of the Championship again if they persist with the same men going forward.

There is an obvious need for a striker after Lyle Taylor’s failure to flourish and Glenn Murray’s retirement, but these strikers will need the service to start firing Forest up the table.

Ndao scored 11 goals and created nine in the Turkish top tier last term – and he’s exactly the type of player Forest need if they want to escape from lower midtable mediocrity.

I also back Joe Lolley to have a better season next year and if Ndao joins, they could a deadly duo for what is currently a toothless East Midlands side.

It’s a deal they need to get sorted – and quickly.

Jacob Potter

This could be an exciting addition to the Nottingham Forest team.

With Sammy Ameobi departing the City Ground over the summer, additional strength in depth is going to be needed in wide areas of Chris Hughton’s team.

Ndao would certainly provide them with that, and is a player that will be full of confidence at this moment in time, after catching the eye with a number of strong performances in recent months.

With 14 goals and 14 assists to his name from all competitions last term, you can see why he’s being linked with a move to English football.

He only has one year remaining on his current contract with Karagümrük, and so it could turn out to be a smart signing by the Reds this summer.