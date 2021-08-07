‘Could be an excellent signing’ – Stoke City eyeing up swoop for West Brom player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are still in the market to enhance their options in the middle of the park before the end of the transfer window as the start of the Championship season looms.

According to the latest report from the Stoke Sentinel, the Potters are now interested in making a potential move for West Brom midfielder Romaine Sawyers.

That comes after the 29-year-old has only been a bit-part player for the Baggies during their pre-season campaign under new manager Valerien Ismael.

Sawyers was a notable absentee for West Brom when they took on Bournemouth in their opening game of the Championship season with Alex Mowatt and Jake Livermore starting in the midfield two as they picked up a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw. That might possibly be an indication over the future of the 29-year-old.

So with Stoke potentially interested in making a move for Sawyers, we asked our FLW writers whether they feel it would be a good move for the Potters…

George Harbey

This would be another top signing for the Potters.

Sawyers is out of contract at the Hawthorns at the end of next season, so it makes sense for Albion to cash in now and for Stoke to move in for a potential cut-price fee.

He is a classy operator at this level and did well when they went up under Slaven Bilic, as well as showing his technical class at Brentford under Dean Smith.

Stoke have added to their midfield with the signing of Mario Vrancic, and having someone like Sawyers alongside him could work really well.

Toby Wilding

I do think that this could be a good signing for Stoke City in all honesty

On the one hand, Sawyers has previously shown that he can be a very influential midfielder at Championship level, even helping West Brom to promotion a couple of seasons ago, so he could be a useful addition to Michael O’Neill’s squad as they look to improve on an underwhelming 2020/21 season.

However, when I look at the makeup of Stoke’s squad, I’m not entirely sure that another central midfielder should be their main priority right now, with Mario Vrancic having already joined this summer, and the likes of Sam Clucas, Jordan Thompson, Joe Allen and Tashan Oakley-Booth all still at the club.

That being said, it does seem as though O’Neill feels he needs to add another option in the centre of the park, in which case, Sawyers could certainly be a more than useful option for them to fill that void with.

Jordan Rushworth

This could be an excellent signing for Stoke with Romaine Sawyers a player that has real proven championship pedigree and a wealth of experience at this level.

The 29-year-old appears to be down the pecking order at the Hawthorns under Ismael and that might mean that he would welcome a new challenge and the chance to be a key part of Michael O’Neill’s squad.

Sawyers has real technical quality and he has the ability to either sit in deep and control the pattern of play with his passing or play further up the field and influence things in the final third.

That makes the midfielder a very flexible player and someone that O’Neill could use in various systems to suit whoever the Potters were playing against.

The midfield area is clearly somewhere that Stoke want to strengthen before the window closes and they could do a lot worse than bringing in Sawyers in that position. For me, it would be a no-brainer if he is available to make a move for him this summer.

This is the sort of signing that could elevate the Potters from a mid-table side into one that could push further up the table and he would also bring to the table promotion-winning experience which is exactly what you need in your squad if you do want to challenge.