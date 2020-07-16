‘Could be an excellent signing’ – Millwall plotting transfer swoop for 5-goal winger: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall are reportedly interested in signing Wigan Athletic winger Jamal Lowe according to the Daily Mail.

Lowe has been a regular in the Wigan team this season, and has made 46 appearances in total for the Latics, who have had to endure off-the-field problems in recent weeks.

The club have been placed into administration, which could mean that they’re facing a possible points deduction when the season is concluded.

Lowe has scored five goals in this term, with one of those coming against Hull City, in a recent 8-0 thrashing of the Tigers.

A move to Preston could be a tempting proposition for Lowe as well, with the Lilywhites currently sate ninth in the Championship table, as they look to achieve a top-six finish.

But would Lowe be a good addition to the Millwall team?

We discuss….

George Harbey:

I think Lowe could be an excellent signing for Millwall.

If Gary Rowett sticks with the 3-4-3 system that has deployed in recent fixtures heading into next season, then Lowe could be excellent in a more advanced role in the final third.

He could occupy the right or the left flank, or even have a role as a striker if needs be, and his versatility makes him a potentially very useful option to have.

It took a bit of time to settle into life in the Championship having previously excelled at League One level, but five goals and five assists is hardly a bad record considering that Wigan have been struggling at the bottom end of the Championship for a large portion of the season.

Lowe brings pace, flair and a goal threat to the attack, and I think he could be a shrewd addition for the Lions this summer.

Alfie Burns:

This looks a very good signing and there’s little question that the forward would be starting if he made the move to Millwall this summer.

Lowe had a slow start to life in the Championship with Wigan, but he has been a big part of Paul Cook’s side getting going in the second-half of the season.

He’s bagged five goals and registered five assists this season and after finding his feet, looks the top talent we know he is.

Millwall could well benefit from Wigan’s tough financial situation here and get him at a cut price, but I’m also expecting a queue of other clubs to be in the mix.

George Dagless:

I think that’s an excellent potential signing.

Lowe is a capable Championship footballer and if Wigan do go down there are bound to be clubs eager to sign him.

He won’t cost a bomb because Wigan need the money and Millwall would be well placed to get him with the way they look for bargain deals.

He’s a clever winger with good pace and I think he’d be a hit at The Den with how he’d fit into Gary Rowett’s system