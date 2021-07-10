‘Could be an excellent signing’ – Championship man emerges on Sheffield Wednesday transfer radar: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

According to reports, Sheffield Wednesday are interested in a deal for QPR winger Olamide Shodipo.

It was reported by The Sheffield Star on Friday that Shodipo is among the Owls’ list of targets this summer, and subsequent reports from Yorkshire Live say that Wednesday are now in talks with QPR over a season-long loan deal for the 24-year-old.

Shodipo has yet to score in 32 appearances in all competitions for QPR. However, he did find the net 13 times in 46 games on loan at Oxford last season, helping the U’s to a place in the League One play-offs.

So with Wednesday now preparing themselves for the drop into League One next season, would Shodipo be a good signing for the Owls? And is he a player they need to bring to Hillsborough?

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts, and here, is a look at what some of them had to say…

Phil Spencer

I think that this would be a great signing for Sheffield Wednesday.

The young winger looked like a wonderful talent after coming through the youth set-up with QPR, however a number of injuries stopped him from really hitting his stride in the early days.

There was a worry that his potential could fizzle out but last season with Oxford United he showed exactly what he’s about.

13 goals in all competitions shows that he knows what it takes to thrive in League One and if he can tap into that then Sheffield Wednesday could really reap the benefits.

Jordan Rushworth

This could be an excellent signing for Sheffield Wednesday to make this summer with Olamide Shodipo a player that has already proven to be a real handful at League One level. The 24-year-old enjoyed a fine campaign with Oxford United last term and his goals were vital in helping them mount a promotion challenge.

Sheffield Wednesday need to bolster their attacking options and Shodipo fits the bill of being someone that they need to add to their squad. The attacker is someone that aims to get past players in the final third and can make things happen in and around the box, while he also has the ability to finish off chances as well.

Given the constraints that the Owls are working under this summer, this would be a very good signing for them for sure. There will be few players available to them that have had as much of an impact in League One as Shodipo did last term for Oxford.

Securing the signature of Shodipo would show that the Owls are having a go to the best of their current ability and are trying to add the right players to the squad. This would be an excellent move if they can pull it off.

Ben Wignall

Even though Darren Moore played mostly with a 3-5-2 formation when he came to Sheffield Wednesday in March, his preferred system before that at Doncaster Rovers and West Brom was a 4-2-3-1 and now he’s cleared the decks at Hillsborough he may revert to that.

And considering there’s a lack of them on the books right now, wingers will be needed to fit into that formation and after his exploits for Oxford United last season, Shodipo should be a cracking fit.

The Irishman scored 12 times for the U’s in a productive campaign and he offers pace, dribbling abilities and an eye for goal from the wing which will really be needed for Wednesday to get out of League One at the first opportunity.

Now 24 years old though, Shodipo should be getting to the stage where he’s looking at moving on from QPR on a permanent basis but because of Sheffield Wednesday’s current situation a loan is the only viable option right now.

It would be a really good signing on loan for Wednesday if they can get it done, but I just feel like another top League One side or low-end Championship team may swoop for Shodipo on a permanent basis and pip the Owls to his signature.