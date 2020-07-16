‘Could be an excellent signing’ – Celtic line up move for EFL ace: The verdict

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Celtic are among the clubs interested in signing Wigan Athletic winger Jamal Lowe.

The Latics are fighting to avoid the drop from the Championship with a points deduction looming and Lowe is a part of the side.

If they go, though, you can see him leaving but would Celtic be a good destination? And would he be a good signing for them?

Our writers discuss…

Alfie Burns

This could be an excellent signing and given Wigan’s current financial troubles, Celtic might be able to pick up Lowe for a really good price.

Lowe had a slow start to life in the Championship with Wigan, but as Paul Cook’s side have grown, so has the forward.

He’s sat on five goals and five assists so far this season, which is a steady enough return and when you consider he’d be playing in a much more forward-thinking Celtic side if he made the move to Scotland, those numbers would be better.

He thrived at Pompey in a similar situation and, going back to the price, this could be a great bit of business for the Scottish Champions to carry out.

QUIZ: Can you name the stadium of these 40 EFL clubs?

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF HULL CITY'S STADIUM? KCOM Stadium KTOM Stadium KPOM Stadium KROM Stadium

George Harbey

I think this would be a great signing for Celtic.

Lowe took a little while to settle and adapt to life in the Championship having been so impressive in League One, but five goals and five assists isn’t a bad record by any means given that Wigan have been struggling towards the bottom end of the table for the majority of the season.

I think he’d get back to scoring and assisting on a regular basis if he moved to Celtic, though. Their fast-paced style of play would suit him to a tee, and given that he can play anywhere across the front-line or in attacking midfield, he’d also fit into their 4-2-3-1 setup.

He’s still at a decent age and has many years ahead of him, and a move to Celtic, where he is likely to win trophy after trophy, could be a real platform for him to develop as a player and maybe play in the Premier League in the future.

Ned Holmes

To me, Lowe is exactly the sort of player that could thrive at Celtic.

Quick, direct and someone that has shown his eye for a goal in the past – the 25-year-old forward would benefit from the way the Scottish giants dominate games.

He’s added five goals and five assists for a Wigan side that, until recently, haven’t been particularly convincing this season but I think he could take another step forward in his development by moving to Celtic.

I see a lot of similarities between Lowe and a player like Scott Sinclair, who had a lot of success in his time with the Hoops.

At 25, this could be a move that works out well for them on a long-term basis.