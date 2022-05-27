“Could be an excellent pick-up” – Sheffield United linked with transfer move for 23-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are in the hunt to sign former Manchester City defender Cameron Humphreys.

According to the Daily Mail, the Blades face competition from the likes of Stoke City, Bournemouth and Rangers.

Here, ask our FLW writers for their verdict on this potential transfer agreement…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Cameron Humphreys is certainly an interesting transfer for Sheffield United to ponder this summer.

Having come through the ranks at Manchester City, the 23-year-old has established himself in the Belgian top flight over the last couple of seasons and is reportedly keen on a return to England.

Centre-back is certainly an area the Blades should be looking to make additions this summer, and Humphreys could play in the centre or on the right of Heckingbottom’s back three.

Given Humphreys’ contract at Zulte Waregem is due to expire this summer, it would be a low risk signing for the Blades, too.

Billy Mulley

Cameron Humphreys could be an excellent pick-up for any Championship club.

Sheffield United would be an ideal destination for the Manchester City academy graduate, with the Blades looking to continue on their upward trajectory under Paul Heckingbottom.

Possessing a relatively ageing defence, Humphreys would provide a more athletic option for the Blades boss to consider, whilst he would likely learn lots from the likes of Chris Basham, Jack Robinson and John Egan.

A class act when in possession, he has excellent levels of composure and maturity when in possession, whilst his range of passing equates to another tick in the box.

This would be a good move for him, but equally, there are some other strong potential destinations for the young defender.

Ben Wignall

The centre-back department at Bramall Lane may have a few new additions this summer, with the futures of Jack O’Connell, Ben Davies and Filip Uremovic up in the air.

The loan spells of the latter pair have come to an end and they may not return to the Blades, whilst O’Connell’s absence has stretched almost two years now following a long-term knee problem – that leaves just John Egan, Jack Robinson and Chris Basham as the senior options.

All three are either in their prime or past it in terms of age, and that’s where the addition of someone like Humphreys could be ideal.

He’s at an age of 23 where he can develop into a better player, has obtained regular game-time at a decent level in the form of Belgium’s top flight and he would likely get a lot of game-time with Chris Basham not getting any younger, so it could be a good move for both the player and United.