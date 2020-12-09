‘Could be an excellent move’ – Bristol City keen on in-demand defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City are reportedly keen on Fortuna Sittard defender George Cox after his impressive start with the Dutch club.

According to Football Insider, the Robins are keen on the 22-year-old left-back who has also attracted the attention of clubs in Spain, the Netherlands, and MLS.

But would he be a good signing? And do they need him?

Jacob Potter

He’s got a fantastic story and will feel as though he has unfinished business in English football.

After undergoing heart surgery which almost ended his career, it’s brilliant to see him doing well over in Holland.

Cox is still only 22, so he’ll feel as though his best years are still ahead of him. Competition for places at full-back is certainly something that is needed for Bristol City this term as well, so it’s a deal that would make sense.

I still feel as though their lack of depth is one of the main reasons as to why they haven’t yet won promotion into the Premier League yet, and so it’s important that they add depth to their squad in the January transfer window.

I like the sound of this potential deal, and I think it could prove to be a shrewd bit of business by the Robins.

Jake Sanders

It’s not difficult to see why this link has come about. Bristol City have just one recognised left-back in Jay Dasilva, whilst Cox himself has previous in England having made the switch from Brighton to Holland in July.

But as an attacking full-back that already has two goals against European giants Ajax to his name this season, Cox is impressing in the Dutch league, and Dean Holden is clearly looking for a relatively cheap back-up option for Dasilva.

Cox might have only signed permanently earlier this summer, but Sittard paid less than six figures for the 24-year-old, meaning Bristol City could negotiate themselves a good deal for both parties here.

Phil Spencer

This could be an excellent move for Bristol City.

George Cox is a player of real talent after coming through the ranks with Brighton, and he’s really built a strong foundation of experience despite his tender years.

After spending time with Northampton Town and then having almost 18 months with Fortuna Dusseldorf, he’s a player who will be able to offer a lot.

A move to the Robins could be a great move for the player as he looks to establish himself in the English game, and given the level of his performances so far there’s no doubt that he’d be pushing for a starting spot at Ashton Gate.