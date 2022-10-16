“Could be an excellent appointment” – West Brom consider League One manager: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Plymouth Argyle’s Steven Schumacher has emerged as a target for West Brom as they continue their search for a new manager, as per a Patreon uproot from journalist Alan Nixon.

The likes of Carlos Corberan, Millwall’s Gary Rowett and Wigan Athletic’s Leam Richardson have seen their names been mentioned in association with the current vacancy at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies managed to secure just their second victory in the league thus far yesterday afternoon, with the Midlands club running out as comfortable winners away at high-flying Reading.

The Plymouth boss has led his side to the League One summit, with the Pilgrims accumulating 34 points from their opening 14 matches.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Schumacher and whether he would be the right man to advance the Baggies…

Are you a true West Brom fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club’s best ever goalscorers

1 of 25 In what year did Tony Brown make his senior debut for West Brom? 1959 1963 1967 1971

Billy Mulley

Schumacher and his Plymouth side have enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign, especially when considering the finances of some of the clubs they are above.

Recruiting well during the summer, and playing an exciting brand of attacking football, there is a lot to like about the way that the south coast club operate under Schumacher’s stewardship.

Now, it is not a surprise that a big Championship club like West Brom have come knocking, and whilst it would present itself as a good opportunity, it would be a massive decision for him to make.

Embarking on a push for automatic promotion and on an upward trajectory, would he risk that for a Championship job where pressure will be applied if things do not run smoothly from the onset?

It would be a good appointment by the Baggies, but like any progressive manager who is the infancy of their managerial career, time would need to be afforded to him.

Toby Wilding

This does look as though it would have the potential to be a rather useful appointment for West Brom.

Schumacher took over Plymouth at a difficult time for the club following the departure of Ryan Lowe to Preston, and has worked wonders in turning the Pilgrims into automatic promotion contenders in League One.

That does therefore suggest that Schumacher may have the nerve and insight required to turn things around at The Hawthorns, although the fact he is not directly familiar with the situation as he was when he took charge of Plymouth, does mean there might be a bigger risk here.

Even so, it does seem as though Schumacher could be an attainable option for West Brom, and one who could bring some excitement to The Hawthorns, so it may yet be one that is worth pursuing.

Adam Jones

This could be an excellent appointment for Albion because Schumacher has proved his worth at Plymouth since Ryan Lowe’s departure.

Many people credited Schumacher just as much as Lowe for Plymouth’s success – and that just goes to show how much of a good coach the former is – making the step up to management seamlessly.

It may take quite a lot for him to be persuaded to make the move from Home Park though considering he seems settled in the area, so it will be interesting to see whether an agreement can be negotiated.

As an up-and-coming manager, he could be an excellent long-term appointment and although he hasn’t managed at this level before, making this appointment potentially risky, he has the talent to be an asset in this role.

This is why he should be seriously considered by Ron Gourlay and the Albion board.