This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are eyeing the signing of Freddie Ladapo this summer.

According to Darren Witcoop, the Rams have identified the Ipswich Town striker as a primary transfer target.

Would Freddie Ladapo be a good signing for Derby County?

While it is understood that Ipswich have no intention of selling the striker, perhaps Derby can put forward an offer that convinces them otherwise.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the 30-year-old would be a good addition to the League One side…

Brett Worthington

This could be an excellent addition for Derby County.

Ladapo is a proven goalscorer in League One, something that the Rams are desperate for after losing David McGoldrick.

The 30-year-old could find himself further down the pecking order at Portman Road this season as the club looks to bring in fresh faces in that area of the pitch.

So, for him, a move to Derby makes perfect sense, as he will join a team that he is no doubt going to play regular for, and he will be reuniting with his former boss, Paul Warne.

Derby know they need to add goals to their team if they are to get promoted out of League One, and who better than Ladapo, who has 66 goals in 201 appearances in the league.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I'd be absolutely baffled if this transfer were to happen, to be honest.

Not from Derby's perspective - you can understand their interest in a good League One player - but from Ladapo's perspective, I'd have serious questions.

It would be the second summer in a row that after a strong, promotion-winning season in League One, he would have elected to move clubs and not play in the Championship and instead remain at the same level.

Ladapo has only played one season in the Championship before and surely, after winning promotion in back-to-back seasons, he has the ambition to play there next season.

That means I can't see this one happening for Derby.

Declan Harte

Derby would do well to sign Ladapo this summer given their need for a consistent goalscorer.

The departure of David McGoldrick has left them looking a little light up front, so a replacement is a must if they are to compete for promotion next season.

Ladapo contributed 17 goals as Ipswich finished second in the table to gain Championship promotion, having bagged 11 the previous campaign to help Rotherham United do the same.

So at some point the forward must fancy his chances of playing in the second tier.

However, he may fall further down the pecking order at Portman Road if Kieran McKenna is successful in his attempts to recruit a new forward.

So if he feels he isn’t going to receive a proper amount of playing time, then a move to Derby could be a smart move for all parties.