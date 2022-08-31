“Could be an excellent addition” – Blackpool eye Sheffield Wednesday transfer raid: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackpool are considering a late swoop for Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers, as per a report from The Star.

The 26-year-old netted six times in 24 appearances for the League One outfit last season and has now netted once during the opening six matches of this campaign.

Possessing excellent midfield options, Darren Moore has used a number of different combinations thus far, however, Byers has been at the forefront of his plans this season.

Blackpool had been looking at teammate Fisayo Dele-Bashiru earlier in the window, with it being unknown whether this interest in Byers means they have moved on in their evident push to sign a new midfielder.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Blackpool’s interest in the Sheffield Wednesday midfielder…

Billy Mulley

Sheffield Wednesday are stacked with talent in midfield areas, with the Owls possessing numerous midfield options who would not look out of place at the top-end of the Championship.

George Byers is one of those players who could cut it at the right end of the second-tier, which is of course where Blackpool would like to be as the season progresses.

Technically and tactically very impressive, Byers is a very intelligent midfield operator whose ability to keep possession ticking would help Blackpool win midfield battles.

Ultimately, it will be a hard task to prize Byers away from Sheffield Wednesday, despite the Seasiders playing a level above, given the exciting project going on in Yorkshire.

It remains to be seen if Blackpool, or any other clubs, table a bid that Sheffield Wednesday will genuinely look at.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Byers is obviously familiar with football in the Championship having played for Swansea City in the division previously.

As such, he would provide competition in that Blackpool midfield, with Michael Appleton eyeing further reinforcements despite the area appearing well-stocked.

With a year left on his contract at Hillsborough, it may be that Blackpool are eyeing a cut price agreement and if they can get that, then great.

But, given Byers has featured in all six of Wednesday’s League One matches so far, you’re inclined to believe that at the very least Darren Moore sees him as a valuable squad member.

As such, at this stage of the window, I think Blackpool may struggle to get their man.

Toby Wilding

This could be an excellent addition for the Seasiders if he can stay fit, with the 26-year-old able to be a real asset in the final third.

There could be an opportunity to negotiate a reasonably cheap deal as well considering the other midfield options Darren Moore currently has at his disposal.

Still, he’s an important player at Hillsborough and in fairness, he needs to be if he wants to have a real chance of moving up to the Championship.

Scoring six goals in 24 league games last term, he could provide the firepower needed to keep the Seasiders in a respectable position this term.

And those six goals weren’t all the same either, with the ex-Swansea man scoring from long range and converting simpler chances too.

His contributions in the final third could be especially important with Josh Bowler potentially on his way out of the club.