‘Could be an astute pick-up’ – Middlesbrough interest in Man City transfer agreement: The verdict

Middlesbrough are amongst 10 Championship clubs interested in striking a loan agreement with Man City for midfielder Tommy Doyle, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Doyle, 19, has impressed at City in the youth set-up and has managed seven senior appearances.

Right now, City are fielding a host of Championship interest in the teenager and are set to decide by the start of August whether to send him out on loan.

Boro, alongside nine other Championship sides, are monitoring the situation at this stage.

Alfie Burns

Firstly, you’ve got to comment and say that it would be a wonderful piece of business for Boro to oversee on the face of things.

Doyle is really highly-rated and offers the type of quality that most Championship managers crave. He’s really talented, good on the ball and would be a useful option for Warnock to carry into the season.

The issue for me, though, is that I’m not 100% sure that Warnock will give him that much football.

His style of play relies on a more robust midfielder like Sam Morsy or someone with plenty of experience like Jonny Howson.

Doyle would be a great option to go in with that pair, who would offer him protection and plenty of advice, I’d just worry whether or not Warnock would use him as much as City might hope.

We’ve seen before with Patrick Roberts that Warnock is reluctant to use these more technical players, despite their undoubted ability.

There are better options out there for the midfielder.

Jordan Rushworth

This could be an astute pick-up for Middlesbrough if they are able to secure the loan arrival of a player with Tommy Doyle’s potential and quality.

The 19-year-old is at the stage now where a season of Championship football might be what is needed for his long-term progression and development and he would certainly absorb a lot from Neil Warnock’s coaching.

You could see Doyle adding some real composure in possession at the heart of Middlesbrough’s midfield and those are qualities that they have not always had under Warnock.

Having that option in the squad is vital for them to have different ways of winning matches and it would be a wise move to get someone like that into the club this summer.

Warnock would not be the sort of manager to throw Doyle into his side unless he thought he was completely ready so the 19-year-old might have to bide his time for starts if he moves to the Riverside. However, his quality should ultimately shine through and you could see him having a bigger impact as the season progresses.

Toby Wilding

This could be a good signing for Middlesbrough in my opinion.

Neil Warnock’s side do look short of numbers in the centre of midfield as it is, an issue that would only be enhanced if Lewis Wing does indeed leave the club this summer.

As a result, Doyle could be an important addition for ‘Boro to supplement their options in the centre of the park, and the potential he has shown at youth level with City, suggests he could be a decent option for them to do that with.

Indeed, that apparent lack of alternatives means you would expect him to feature regularly if he is to make the move to the Riverside Stadium this summer.

Considering City will surely want that to be the case in order to aid his development, that could make this a good deal for all concerned, so it does seem to be worth looking into for ‘Boro.