“Could be an asset” – Ipswich eyeing Huddersfield man ahead of January transfer window: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town are eyeing Huddersfield Town striker Jordan Rhodes ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Alan Nixon, via Patreon, the Tractor Boys want to sign the 32-year-old in a bid to boost their promotion bid in League One.

Rhodes and the club have previous links, with the forward having made his senior professional debut for the club back in 2007.

With the above said, below, three of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts on whether or not either club should be looking to make this deal happen come January.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I definitely think Jordan Rhodes could be an asset for Ipswich Town and add to their squad in a positive way.

Although not as prolific as he once was, Rhodes knows how to find the back of the net still, and dropping down to League One, you’d certainly back him to do so.

In that sense, he would boost Ipswich’s promotion bid.

However, if I’m Huddersfield Town, I’m not selling in Janaury.

Given their current predicament, they surely need all hands on deck and their focus ought to be on getting Rhodes firing and finding the back of the net, rather than moving him on.

Quiz: 14 questions about Ipswich Town’s season so far that will test your knowledge

1 of 14 FIRST MATCH OF THE SEASON WAS AGAINST? BOLTON FOREST GREEN

Adam Jones

Scoring three goals in 18 league appearances this term, that isn’t the most spectacular record but the Terriers should be looking to add to their forward department rather than taking away another option.

This is why it would be difficult to see him moving on from the John Smith’s Stadium in January, even if the Tractor Boys are willing to cough up a fee for him.

Mark Fotheringham’s side wouldn’t get a huge amount for him anyway, so this potential sale seems futile for the West Yorkshire outfit.

In terms of Ipswich, this could be a good addition considering Rhodes has plenty of second-tier experience under his belt, making him a good signing if they go up.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a decent short-term move.

Rhodes clearly isn’t the player he was but he can lead the line well and still has a knack of finding space in the box and finishing the chances that do come his way.

Given that Ipswich are generally dominant in the third tier, it would make sense to bring in a poacher like Rhodes and you would back him to get the goals they need to help them over the line.

Over the long-term, it’s not that an exciting a signing but the club are desperate to get out of League One and he will help.