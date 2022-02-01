‘Could be an absolute masterstroke’ – Sunderland strike transfer agreement with recently departed Rangers player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland confirmed the signing of veteran forward Jermain Defoe last night, via the club website.

The 39-year-old left Rangers earlier in the window, with Sunderland one of a few League One outfits that were chasing his signature.

This season, Defoe was part of Rangers’ coaching team whilst continuing in his playing career, however, he was restricted to just two appearances form the bench in the league.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Sunderland players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Did ex-Sunderland player Lee Cattermole ever get a red card during his time at the club? Yes No

Defoe has now embarked on his second spell with The Black Cats, following a productive two and a quarter years in the north east between 2015 and 2017.

The 39-year-old netted 37 times in 93 appearances, proving to be an instant hit with the Sunderland support.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding this signing and what his chances of starting look like…

Ben Wignall

It’s the deal that pretty much every Sunderland fan wanted to happen and you have to say that this could be an absolute masterstroke.

The fanbase has become very much divided due to recent inconsistent performances – including the 6-0 drubbing by Bolton Wanderers – and it’s interesting that the deal for Defoe has finally been done after Lee Johnson’s departure.

If you remember, Johnson didn’t sound incredibly enthused about the 39-year-old’s potential arrival but now we don’t know who will be managing Defoe, who is starting his second stint at the Stadium of Light.

Defoe won’t really be match-fit right now having played just twice this season but the fact he amassed 18 matches in all competitions last season and in the campaign before that he scored 15 goals surely suggests that he still has what it takes to deliver.

He has the experience and the goalscoring touch but not the pace he once did – but Sunderland needed extra attacking options for the second half of the season and if the ex-England international can cope with the physical nature of League One defences at his age then this should be an incredible signing.

Don’t expect him to be a regular starter though – he may get the odd one here and there but you can imagine he’s more likely to be an impact player in the second half to try and relieve the load that Ross Stewart will be having to carry.

Adam Jones

It’s an excellent question but a torturous one too – because we don’t know who the next manager will be at this stage.

I can’t see him starting every week – but if the new manager opts to play two up top – then I could easily see him starting more regularly than previously thought because he could form a good partnership alongside Ross Stewart.

The presence of the ex-England international should help to take the burden off Stewart – because he’s been carrying a lot of responsibility since the departure of Charlie Wyke last summer and that could allow the Scottish forward to thrive now he can offload that pressure.

Without doubt, this signing is a major coup for a League One side, although this deal seems to be mutually beneficial with Defoe able to go back to a place he loves and potentially finish his playing career there.

Alfie Burns

It’s a signing that will have lifted supporters ahead of a second-half of the season where a lot is on the line.

Defoe is a quality player. Forget his age, he has enough quality to make a real go of having an impact in League One, I’m sure of that.

He’s not going to be a regular starter because of his age, but he will play games and get minutes under his belt. I’m not sure he would have signed if that wasn’t guaranteed, given the other options he seemingly had.

Sunderland will have to use him wisely in the next six months because, as alluded to, he could have a huge impact on the League One promotion race.

You are talking about an ex-Premier League and England striker, who poached goals for fun.

He could be worth some serious points to Sunderland in the second-half of the season, even in a reduced role.