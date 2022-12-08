“Could be a worthwhile gamble” – Sheffield United weighing up move for Burton starlet: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are plotting a move for Burton Albion midfielder Terry Taylor, according to Football Insider.

The Blades are looking to bolster their midfield options, with the 21-year old being closely monitored by the club’s scouts.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Taylor is ready for the step up to the Championship…

Josh Cole

“This could turn out to be a good long-term investment by Sheffield United as Taylor has produced some encouraging displays for Burton in League One this season.

“As well as providing three assists for his team-mates, the midfielder has also made 2.5 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game in the third-tier and is recording a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.84 at this level.

“When you consider that the Blades are currently able to turn to the likes of Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood and Tommy Doyle for inspiration in the heart of midfield, it could be argued that they should consider loaning Taylor out immediately after signing him.

“By featuring week-in, week-out for another side, the midfielder could make considerable strides in terms of his development before returning to Bramall Lane ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.”

Justin Peach

“Sheffield United are in a position where they need to start bringing through a new generation of players.

“The current crop, or the majority, have been together for several years now with many at the wrong end of their career.

“The likes of Chris Basham, Billy Sharp, John Fleck, Enda Stevens and Oli Norwood are all 30 or over, highlighting the necessity to start looking at a younger crop of players.

“It doesn’t make sense to directly replace the mentioned players, it will be expensive to do so, so identifying young players with high potential is a shrewd move from the Blades.

“It’s probably too soon for Terry Taylor to step up into the first team, but with exposure to the environment they’re currently competing in, it will develop him.

“Not only that, but he’s likely to get minutes anyway considering the poor injury record Sheffield United do have.

“Mix that with Paul Heckingbottom being happy to give minutes to youngsters and this could prove to be a positive move for all parties.”

Declan Harte

“United will need to strengthen their midfield given the long-term future of Tommy Doyle, and potentially Sander Berge, is away from Bramall Lane.

“Bringing in a bright, young talent from League One could be a very smart strategy if the Blades can do so in a cost-effective manner.

“Taylor has stood out in a Burton side that is struggling in the third tier, and affording him a chance in the Championship could be a worthwhile gamble.

“Bedding him in slowly as a squad player this season could allow him the time he needs to adapt ahead of playing a potentially bigger role next campaign.

“If a reasonable fee can be agreed with Burton then this could be a relatively risk-free move for the Blades.”