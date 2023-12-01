Highlights Middlesbrough, Burnley, Sheffield United, Celtic, Rangers, and Cardiff City are all interested in signing Ahmed Hegazy.

Hegazy's experience and defensive capabilities could be beneficial for Middlesbrough, especially considering their current injury issues.

Middlesbrough should consider pursuing a move for Hegazy as he could be a valuable addition to their squad in their quest for promotion.

Middlesbrough have been linked with a move for former West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazy.

According to Teamtalk, the Teesside outfit is considering a move for the 32-year-old in the January window.

However, they face stiff competition in the race for his signature, with Premier League sides Burnley and Sheffield United also monitoring the Egypt international.

Celtic and Rangers have also been offered the chance to sign the centre-back, with Championship promotion rivals Cardiff City also interested.

It is understood that Hegazy could be available as a free transfer due to having fallen down the pecking order at his current club Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

Should Middlesbrough pursue a move for Ahmed Hegazy?

Carlton Palmer has highlighted Hegazy’s experience as something that could make him a very useful asset in Michael Carrick’s first team squad.

The EFL pundit believes that his addition would make a lot of sense for both parties given the current defensive injury issues that Middlesbrough are struggling with.

“Middlesbrough and Cardiff are among the sides monitoring former West Brom centre-back Ahmed Hegazy,” Palmer told Football League World.

“32-year-old Hegazy has been cast to the fringes of the Al-Ittihad squad.

“Hegazy has been capped by Egypt 83 times and has played in both the Premier League and the Championship, so he would add valuable experience to either of these squads in their quest for promotion.

“Middlesbrough have lost two senior figures defensively for the season, Darragh Lenihan and Tommy Smith, which is a huge blow for them.

“Middlesbrough will have to bring defensive cover in the January transfer window, with Ahmed’s future in doubt at Al-Ittihad, this could be a win-win both for the player and Middlesbrough.”

Hegazy spent four years with the Baggies, joining the club in 2017 and departing in 2021.

He helped the club gain promotion back to the Premier League in the 2019-20 campaign.

Where are Middlesbrough in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands November 30th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 18 6 27 10 Middlesbrough 18 3 27 11 Sunderland 18 7 26 12 Bristol City 18 0 25 13 Watford 18 4 24 14 Norwich City 18 -3 23 15 Coventry City 18 2 22 16 Birmingham City 18 -4 22

Middlesbrough are currently 10th in the Championship table after 18 games following their 4-0 win over Preston North End last Tuesday.

The gap to the play-off places is now just three points ahead of the start of the busy December schedule.

Carrick’s side have eight games between now and the start of the new year, which could play a huge role in their campaign.

First up is a clash away to Elland Road to take on third-place Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams meet in a 3pm kick-off.

Would Ahmed Hegazy be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

Hegazy has a lot of experience in English football and knows what it takes to gain promotion to the Premier League, so would be a good asset to have in the dressing room.

At 32, he’s likely past his best these days, especially given the injury issues he’s had in his own right.

However, Boro are struggling for numbers and adding an extra body wouldn’t be the worst idea in January.

Given it is likely to be a relatively cheap deal to organise, then this should be a move worth considering for the Championship side, if they can win the race to his signature.