Despite just eight matches being played of the 2023-24 Championship season, Sheffield Wednesday's hosting of Sunderland on Friday night feels like a must-win match for the Owls already.

The South Yorkshire outfit are really struggling under new head coach Xisco Munoz, who appears to have undone the hard work that Darren Moore put in to get the club back to the Championship.

It is not all the Spaniard's fault of course, but many of his signings in the summer window are yet to make an impact and with just two points out of a possible 24 picked up so far, Wednesday are in danger of being cut adrift at the foot of the table.

What won't help either is club statements on the morning of a match from owner Dejphon Chansiri, who has opened up once again on club matters and thrown a real spanner in the works.

What has Dejphon Chansiri said regarding his Sheffield Wednesday future?

Having already released two club statements in recent months regarding the departure of former manager Moore, Chansiri unleashed an unexpected tirade on the eve of Friday's clash with Sunderland at Hillsborough.

He has stated that he will not fund a penny more from his own finances towards the club after he and his family have allegedly received criticism and abuse over his running of the club, revealing that he pays £2 million a month into Wednesday to fund the annual losses that they make.

Chansiri has also called upon supporters not to organise protests over the club's ownership as they are a 'waste of time' and has called upon fans to find their own ways to run and finance the club if they want him to leave so much.

It is something that once again supporters of Wednesday did not need ahead of such a crucial match, and it is likely to draw a reaction inside the stadium whne the Black Cats come to town.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Sheffield Wednesday fans ahead of Sunderland clash?

Former Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that whilst the majority of the Owls fanbase will have a degree of understanding over the club's current situation, everyone's patience runs out eventually and there is every chance that a negative result or performance against Sunderland could tip the reactions over the edge - especially towards Chansiri.

"Sheffield Wednesday supporters are very loyal supporters, I played there for a long time, they're very patient with their managers, they don't tend to turn very quickly against the manager," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"But with the team sat rock-bottom of the league on two points, six defeats and two draws, already four points from safety, Friday night's game against Sunderland at home is crucial for the manager and the chairman.

"Xisco needs a win desperately, but Sunderland are bang in-form, four wins in their last six games, and were unlucky to lose to Cardiff last time out.

"I think if the game does not go well then the fans will turn their attentions probably more to the chairman, Mr. Chansiri, rather than Xisco, and it could be a very toxic atmosphere."