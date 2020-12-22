‘Could be a very smart piece of business’ – Wolves battling Leeds United and others for EFL midfielder: The verdict

his article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Reading’s Michael Olise is reportedly likely to leave in January with Wolves among the Premier League clubs in pursuit.

The 19-year-old has made a fast start to the season, scoring four times and adding seven assists, and Football Insider has reported that the Frenchman – who is understood to have an £8 million release clause – is likely to be on the move in the winter window.

The report claims that Wolves, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Liverpool are all keen on Olise.

But would he be a good signing for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Alfie Burns

I can see maybe why Wolves would be interested in Olise.

He fits in with what Nuno has looked to do in a couple of transfer windows so far in terms of planning long-term.

In terms of right now, I don’t think they need him, but Wolves are actually looking to evolve their squad.

When you consider the type of progressive young talent that Olise is, he could be really well suited to them if they plan on going 4-2-3-1 long-term.

His tactical flexibility never fails to impress me for such a young player.

I think any Premier League side getting their hands on Olise are investing wisely.

Whether that’s Wolves or anyone else.

Have any of these 22 players ever been in Wolves’ academy?

1 of 21 Has Danny Loader even been in Wolves' academy? Yes No

George Dagless

It’s a Wolves like signing.

He’s a really bright young player and I think it is only a matter of time before we see him in the Premier League, it just needs to be a move that he makes at the right time.

Does he get into the Wolves team right now? I don’t think as a regular starter but Nuno Santo is willing to use the kids if they’re good enough and so he’d probably get a fair amount of appearances.

For me, Wolves are probably thinking let’s move now before more clubs are interested as I’d imagine by the summer teams will be queuing around the block to try and get Olise in.

He’s one for the future if he is developed properly and I think if Wolves can do that he is a top signing.

Jacob Potter

This could be a very smart piece of business.

Wolves could certainly benefit from signing a player that has the creative ability that Olise possesses.

They’re often reliant on Ruben Neves to provide the creative spark in the team going forward, but Olise could ease that weight of expectation.

The young Reading midfielder has the most assists in the Championship so far this season, and is more than capable of adjusting to the demands of Premier League football.

But he needs to sign for a club that is going to guarantee him regular game time, and I think Wolves could be the place for him to do just that.

It’s going to be an interesting January transfer window ahead for Reading, and they’ll know that they’re probably fighting a losing battle to keep Olise at the club.