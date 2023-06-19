This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are eyeing the potential appointment of Patrick Vieira as manager.

According to the Daily Mail, the Whites are considering a move for the Frenchman as their search for a first team boss continues.

Would Patrick Vieira be a good appointment at Leeds United?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Vieira would be a good managerial appointment at Elland Road…

Brett Worthington

This could be a very smart appointment from Leeds.

Leeds have been linked with a host of names since they were relegated to the Championship, but Vieira could be the ideal candidate.

In his first taste of English management, he guided Crystal Palace to a comfortable Premier League finish. The Frenchman was dismissed from the club, but it seemed to be more, as the team went a bit stale and goals were hard to come by.

Vieira could make Leeds a team that is hard to breakdown and more defensively sound. The one concern would be that he is a cautious manager, but to get the club out of the Championship, he could be ideal.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I'd be torn on this one to be honest. Albeit leaning towards this being a potentially good appointment.

On the one hand, I think Vieira has shown himself to be a good manager, and I truly believe had he remained at Crystal Palace, with the fixtures they had coming up, he would have kept them in the Premier League.

However, having not coached in the Championship, there is always a slight bit off worry that the style he likes his sides to play may not translate well to the second tier.

Mind you, it didn't go too badly for Vincent Kompany at Burnley last season.

It's certainly a big name, and you could argue it would be a bit of a coup for Leeds to get the Frenchman.

Declan Harte

This could be a very smart move.

None of the current candidates truly stand out as an obvious choice, but Vieira’s track record may make him that figure.

The Frenchman’s time at Nice and Crystal Palace both came to an underwhelming end, but he had a positive initial impact that showed he is a capable coach.

His tactical acumen and ability to get the best out of younger players could go down well at Elland Road.

And his Premier League experience could be what’s needed to bring Leeds straight back up to the top flight at the first time of asking.