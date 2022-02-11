‘Could be a very shrewd replacement for Carvalho’ – Fulham eyeing EFL midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham are monitoring AFC Wimbledon attacking midfielder Jack Rudoni ahead of a potential summer transfer according to Teamtalk.com.

The 20-year-old has had a very impressive season in difficult circumstances for the Dons and would certainly be likely to leave the club if they are relegated to League Two this season.

Rudoni could be viewed as a potential future replacement for Fabio Carvalho at Craven Cottage and in a more free-flowing attacking side, it would be very exciting to see what kind of attacking numbers he would be able to post.

The Cottagers have often spent big after earning promotion to the Premier League and could do again this summer, that could block the pathway to the first team for Rudoni with a Championship move possibly more suited at this stage of his career.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe Rudoni would be a good signing for the Cottagers…

Billy Mulley

I could see Jack Rudoni at Fulham and suiting the style of play that Marco Silva has implemented since taking charge, however, my concern lies in what the immediate future would be for him.

Fulham look destined for a top-flight return, and whilst Rudoni has bags of potential and ability, he is not ready for the rigours of top-tier football just yet.

The Whites have a plethora of high-quality attacking options as things stand, and it would be seriously difficult form him to pave himself into regular contention.

I think if Fulham were to sign the young midfielder in the summer, then the best option would be to loan him into to the Championship, but to a club where first-team opportunities will be regular.

I personally think that there are better suitors out there for him, based purely from the fact that there is a clearer path to first-team football at the majority of clubs in pursuit.

Alfie Burns

Rudoni is obviously a real talent.

His performances for AFC Wimbledon this season and 10 goal contributions in 27 appearances underline that, as does the fact that so many clubs from the Premier League and Championship are scouting him.

In terms of Fulham’s interest, it would be an interesting move.

We are expecting Fulham to be a Premier League outfit next season (again) and there’s going to be a lot of pressure on their recruitment to give themselves a chance of survival.

Rudoni doesn’t standout as someone that’s going to instantly help them achieve that goal.

That said he wouldn’t be a bad addition with an eye on the future.

Maybe, in Fulham’s mind, he could arrive and then head back out on loan to further his development in a less pressured environment, with a view of returning a more rounded player.

Declan Harte

Rudoni would be an excellent signing for Fulham, if they can fend off the competition.

With Fabio Carvalho set to leave at the end of the season, Rudoni could be a very shrewd replacement for Carvalho.

He has excelled out wide for Wimbledon, scoring seven league goals already this season, and has shown he can be comfortable on either wing.

It’s likely Fulham will be playing Premier League football next season, and the jump from League One to the top flight will be tough.

However, at only 21-years old, he still has plenty of development left in his game to prove that he can make it at that level if given the chance.