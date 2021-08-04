‘Could be a very shrewd piece of business’ – Bournemouth set sights on Leeds United man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

AFC Bournemouth are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton on loan for the 2021/22 season, according to The Athletic.

Shackleton has found regular game time hard to come by with Leeds’ senior squad since they won promotion into the Premier League in the 2019/20 campaign, under the watchful eye of Marcelo Bielsa.

The midfielder was restricted to just 16 senior appearances last term, with the majority of those coming from the substitutes bench for the Yorkshire-based side.

A move to Bournemouth could tempt the 21-year-old though, as it would give him much-needed game time to further his development in senior football.

The Cherries narrowly missed out on promotion into the Premier League last season, after they were beaten by Brentford in their play-off semi-final.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Bournemouth’s rumoured interest in signing Shackleton on a temporary basis this summer.

Alfie Burns:

This could be a very shrewd piece of business from Scott Parker, providing he can tempt Marcelo Bielsa into freeing up the midfielder.

Shackleton has played his part in a very successful Leeds side, offering energy and willing running whenever he features in midfield, alongside tactical versatility to step out to right-back.

Parker can make good use of that versatility over the course of a season and probably offer Shackleton more games in the middle of midfield than he’s going to get at Elland Road. There are a couple of issues, though, you’d imagine.

Firstly, Bournemouth would have to be willing to deal with a straight loan. There would surely be no desire for Leeds to agree a loan-to-buy, like they did with Leif Davis.

Additionally, as mentioned at the top, getting Bielsa to sanction this transfer is going to be tough. Leeds don’t run with a big squad, which means Shackleton is firmly in the first-team picture. He covers Luke Ayling at right-back and a couple of injuries or suspensions in the midfield would see him at the forefront of Bielsa’s plans.

It is, undoubtedly, a good piece of business if Bournemouth can get him even for the year. It’s just not the most straightforward deal to try and negotiate.

Chris Thorpe:

I like the look of this move as I think it’s about time that Shackleton played regularly at a higher level.

He is unlikely to get much in the way at game time with Leeds and for that reason it would make complete sense for him to head on loan.

Bournemouth could well see Philip Billing depart this summer, so I can understand why they are lining up potential replacements.

He has all the attributes to succeed at Bournemouth and I think Parker is a coach who can get the best out of him.

Overall this would be a perfect move for the 21-year-old at this stage of his career.

What was the score when Bournemouth last played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 The Emirates Stadium? 0-0 D 1-0 L 1-0 W 1-1 D

Jacob Potter:

It’s a move that could work for all parties involved.

I struggle to see where Shackleton fits into Marcelo Bielsa’s plans for the first-team at this moment in time, as the Leeds boss already has strong options available to him in a similar position.

Shackleton would surely be eager to further his development in senior football with a loan move elsewhere, and you would imagine that somewhere like Bournemouth would be able to offer him regular game time, which would be the ideal scenario for all parties involved.

I like the sound of this potential deal, but it remains to be seen as to whether Leeds will allow the 21-year-old to depart in the summer transfer window.