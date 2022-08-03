“Could be a very shrewd addition” – QPR eye move for 30-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to secure a positive result in their clash with Middlesbrough this weekend at Loftus Road.

Ahead of this upcoming fixture, the R’s have been linked with a move for Nathan Byrne.

According to West London Sport, QPR are weighing up the possibility of swooping for the 30-year-old as they aim to bolster their options in the right-back position.

Although Derby County have yet to formally announce Byrne’s departure, a report from the Derby Telegraph last month suggested that the defender exercised a right under the Transfer of Undertakings to walk away from his contract.

It is understood that the R’s are ready to abandon their pursuit of Millwall’s Danny McNamara after failing to convince their Championship rivals to part ways with the defender.

As well as keeping tabs on Byrne, QPR are also interested in the possibility of signing Dujon Sterling on loan from Chelsea.

Here, we have decided to gather the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see whether they believe Byrne would be a good addition to QPR’s squad…

Josh Cole

“When you consider that the R’s have yet to draft in a replacement for Moses Odubajo, they should be looking to strengthen in this particular area between now and the end of the transfer window.

“Whereas Byrne was unable to prevent Derby from suffering relegation to the Championship, he has shown throughout his career that he is capable of delivering goods at this level.

“Having made 189 appearances in the second-tier, the right-back could potentially use his wealth of experience to help QPR reach new heights in this division.

“Given that Byrne is also able to play as a centre-back and as a midfielder, he could be a useful addition to the R’s squad.”

Toby Wilding

“This does look as though it could be a very good signing for QPR if they manage to get it done.

“With Osman Kakay the only right-back on the books at Loftus Road at the moment, that is a position where the club clearly need to strengthen before the transfer window closes.

“Byrne’s experience in the Championship, and the fact that he is capable of pushing forward in the way that QPR look to use their full-backs, means he could certainly be a useful asset if he was to link up with Michael Beale’s side.

“Admittedly, there appears to be some uncertainty about Byrne’s contract situation with Derby, but if that can get sorted, then this ought to be an affordable move for the R’s as well, meaning it looks like this could be one well worth pursuing for them.”

Declan Harte

“In QPR’s attempts to find a new right-back, Byrne isn’t the worst option to fall back on as an alternative to either Danny McNamara or Dujon Sterling.

“While the other pair represent a more long-term solution in that position, Byrne has plenty of quality and experience that he can add to Beale’s side.

“The defender can bring creativity to the side, having earned 15 assists in the last four Championship seasons.

“He also offers versatility to the team as he can play all along the right flank.

“Given he is also currently available as a free agent, this could be a very shrewd addition to the team.”