Leeds United News

‘Could be a very good signing’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to fresh transfer links with Celtic

Published

2 hours ago

on

Leeds United are said to be interested in signing Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard if they win promotion to the Premier League, according to the Mirror.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side remain on the cusp of winning promotion to the Premier League, and currently sit six points clear of third with five league matches remaining.

Bielsa will be keen to strengthen his squad this summer, and one player is reportedly on the Whites’ radar is Celtic star Edouard.

Edouard has been a roaring success for Celtic since joining on loan from PSG in 2017, before penning a permanent move to Glasgow in 2018.

The 22-year-old has scored 60 goals in 126 games for Celtic, netting 21 goals in 27 SPFL appearances this season to help Neil Lennon’s side lift the title once again.

This would undoubtedly be a massive coup for Leeds as they gear up for a potential return to the Premier League, with Edouard undeniably a huge talent.

Patrick Bamford has come under criticism by Leeds fans this season despite being their top goalscorer, but he’ll need back-up next season with a permanent deal for Jean-Kevin Augustin looking unlikely.

Here, we take a look at Leeds fans’ reactions to this latest speculation…


