‘Could be a very good signing’ – Fulham enter transfer race for Spurs player: The verdict

Fulham will need to start ramping up their transfer business over the next few weeks with quality additions needed to the squad to help them challenge for promotion next term.

The latest player to have been linked with a potential move to Fulham this summer is Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers. According to a report from SBI Soccer, via Wales Online, the 23-year-old has emerged on the radar of the relegated Premier League club.

It is believed that Fulham are being rivaled in their interest by the likes of Newcastle United, Cardiff City, Bournemouth and MLS side New York Red Bulls.

Tottenham are willing to cash in on the defender as he heads into the final 12-months of his current contract and they will be wanting a fee of around £10 million for the 23-year-old.

With Fulham having now entered the race to sign Carter-Vickers, we asked our FLW writers whether they feel it would be the right move for both parties this summer…

Phil Spencer

This could be a solid enough signing for Fulham.

After suffering relegation from the Premier League it seems that the West London side are facing the prospect of another push for promotion this term.

While the club are fairly well-stocked for defensive options, there’s no doubt that Cameron Carter-Vickers would be a good signing.

His experience at this level is excellent, and with Tottenham likely to let him go it could prove to be a very shrewd addition.

Of course, the uncertainty over Scott Parker’s future could make this a difficult one to pull off, but I think that the centre-back would be a good fit for any manager who comes into Craven Cottage.

Toby Wilding

I do think that this could be a very good signing for Fulham should they manage to get it done.

With relegation meaning it will surely be impossible for the club to re-sign Joachim Andersen following his loan last season, and Tosin Adarabioyo now seemingly attracting interest from the Premier League, it does appear that Fulham will need to add to their central defensive options next summer.

Carter-Vickers could certainly help them when it comes to securing cover in that area, and his previous exploits with Bournemouth last season do indicate that he would be a reliable option for Fulham in that area.

The fact that manager Scott Parker now looks set to leave Fulham for Bournemouth may well complicate things however, particularly with past suggestions that the Cherries themselves are keen to keep Carter-Vickers.

That is something that could make things difficult when it comes to this deal for Fulham, especially since it may not be entirely clear just who is electing to pursue these targets for the Cottagers if, as seems to be the case, Parker is indeed preparing for a future elsewhere.

Adam Jones

Although Cameron Carter-Vickers would potentially be a good signing, you have to wonder who at Fulham is making this signing with Scott Parker seemingly on his way out and therefore, whether the new manager would utilise him or not.

The club already have Alfie Mawson, Terence Kongolo, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream, Denis Odoi and Michael Hector as central defensive options. Are the West London side planning to play a 10-0-0 formation?

Fans will be more concerned with what’s going on higher up the pitch, with Aleksandar Mitrovic reportedly unsettled at Craven Cottage and for now, the Championship side should put any move for Carter-Vickers on hold and dedicate the resources they have to other positions.

Adarabioyo has been linked with a move away in recent weeks but it would still be a strange signing if the Tottenham defender really is at the top of their agenda. Perhaps Fulham’s 23-year-old is closer to an exit than we think if these reports surrounding Carter-Vickers are true?

Moving on to this potential target more personally, he seemed to play well at Bournemouth in his loan spell last season when given the chance – but Fulham should steer well clear of the £10m asking price and try and secure a loan for the Spurs centre-back if this is a deal they desperately want.