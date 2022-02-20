“Could be a very good signing for Arsenal” – Gunners considering transfer move for Championship star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Arsenal are interested in signing Middlesbrough wing-back Isaiah Jones in the summer, a report from TeamTalk has claimed.

Having come through the youth ranks at the Riverside Stadium, Jones has well and truly come of age with the club at first-team level this season.

The 22-year-old has scored one goal and provided eight assists in 29 Championship appearances for ‘Boro this season, and is now attracting plenty of attention from elsewhere.

According to this latest update, Arsenal are one of several big name Premier League and European clubs who have been scouting Jones in recent weeks, along with the likes of Tottenham, West Ham, Atletico Madrid, Lyon and Roma.

Jones only signed a new contract with ‘Boro earlier this season, securing his future at the Riverside Stadium until the end of the 2024/25 season.

But would Jones be a good signing for Arsenal? And is he good enough to play for the Gunners?

We asked some of our Football League World writers for their thoughts, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

Toby Wilding

This does feel as though it could be a very good signing for Arsenal.

Jones has been an outstanding player for Middlesbrough this season, providing a hugely useful attacking outlet at wing-back for the club.

You feel therefore, that he could be a rather useful asset in an Arsenal side that do use a similar system, which could allow him to fit in well at The Emirates Stadium.

At his age, Jones would also present a long term option for the Gunners, and given the level of interest there is in him, this would represent something of a coup for Arsenal.

As a result, you do feel it could be worth Arsenal moving quickly to get a deal done here, before another club beat them to it.

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a good bit of business by Arsenal as Isaiah Jones has been a stand-out performer for Middlesbrough in the Championship this season.

As well as showing his defensive prowess by averaging two tackles per fixture in the second-tier, the wing-back has been directly involved in nine goals for his side this season.

Although he may initially struggle to overtake Takehiro Tomiyasu in the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, Jones will be able to offer an alternative option to the 23-year-old.

By learning from Mikel Arteta’s guidance, Jones could potentially go on to make a positive impact for Arsenal in the top-flight in the not-too-distant future.

Sam Rourke

I can’t say I’m too surprised that top-flight interest is emerging in Jones.

The 22-year-old has arguably been Middlesbrough’s most influential player this season, certainly since Chris Wilder arrived at the club.

The wing-back has electric pace, excellent dribbling ability and has all the components required for a modern-day full-back, with his ability to contribute offensively and defensively a real standout element of his game.

Naturally a winger, Jones does like to bomb forward and is often seen producing pinpoint crosses and adept through balls for Boro’s attacking stars to latch on to, something that the likes of Alexandre Lacazette would thrive on.

There are perhaps still elements of his defensive game that could do with some refinement but all the fundamentals are there for this to be a real shrewd buy from the Gunners.