‘Could be a very exciting signing’ – Nottingham Forest weigh up midfielder transfer move: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are considering launching a move to sign Benfica midfielder David Tavares, according to reports from Portuguese media outlet Record PT.

The 21-year-old is an attacking midfielder who is also capable of playing on the left, and has made 19 appearances for Benfica’s B team.

Tavares does have four years left on his contract in Portugal, but it is suggested that he isn’t part of new manager Jorge Jesus’ plans at the Portuguese outfit.

So, what do you make of this transfer link? Do you think Tavares could prove a good addition to Lamouchi’s Forest side?

The team here at FLW take a look….

George Harbey

This could be a very exciting signing for the Reds.

Tavares is out of favour at Benfica and is seemingly closing in on a move away from the Portuguese giants, and his attributes could help him become a very key player under Sabri Lamouchi.

He is an attack-minded midfielder who possesses real strength, power and tenacity, and that could be very useful for Forest, who missed that drive and quality in attacking midfield this term.

Tavares has also played on the left-hand side in the past so he could provide competition for Sabri Lamouchi, but he’s primarily a central midfielder and with John Bostock and Alfa Semedo returning to their respective parent clubs, it’s an arrival that would make perfect sense.

He’s at a good age and has plenty of time to develop.

Alfie Burns

It’s an interesting link and the type of signing we’ve seen at Forest before.

When you look at Forest’s signings already this summer, the likes of Jack Colback, Tyler Blackett and Lyle Taylor give them domestic experience, so there’s definitely scope to make this type of signing on the back of that.

Tavares would be a risky signing, but it’s less high risk than the deals for people like Joao Carvalho given Forest have attacked the domestic market.

I’d like to see the midfielder in the Championship and if Forest can get the right players around him, he could make an impact.

George Dagless

Potentially a good signing.

He’s a young, technical player and there’s plenty of talent there so it could be exciting for the Reds to bring him in.

Of course, we’ve seen the club make signings like this more and more recently and some have worked and some have not, so that needs to be considered.

However, it is clear he’s got plenty about him both physically and on the ball so perhaps this could be a good move for the club.