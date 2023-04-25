This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Scottish giants Rangers have cast eyes upon Blackpool FC's Jerry Yates ahead of the summer.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that top scout John Brown has scouted the forward twice in the last fortnight.

Rangers are said to be hoping for a bargain this summer.

With that in mind, below, we asked three of our FLW writers what fee Yates could cost Rangers, and if, indeed, he would be a good signing for the Glasweigan side.

Adam Jones

The Gers are going to need more attacking firepower if both Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos leave this summer - and Yates could provide that.

Scoring 14 times in all competitions this season and recording six assists in the process, he's unlikely to be cheap with the player approaching the peak of his career.

His contract may expire next year but Blackpool have the chance to extend his deal by a further 12 months, giving them plenty of power at the negotiating table.

If they go down, their negotiating position may be weakened because the player may want to make the move away but the Seasiders should certainly be looking to make around £5m for him if they can.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I do think Jerry Yates could be a very exciting addition for Rangers this summer.

Mick Beale all but confirmed Alfredo Morelos' exit the other day, and they are going to need a replacement as the Gers boss looks to put his own stamp on the squad.

Yates showed good form at times this season in a struggling Blackpool side, netting 14 goals and registering six assists in all competitions.

The prospect of him at Ibrox, then, is a potentially exciting one, however, Blackpool are in a strong situation contractually.

Of course, it looks as though they are going to be relegated, though, which I imagine will weaken their hand.

It may seem low, but factoring in relegation, and with Nixon's report stating he won't cost the £5 million previously asked, it could be a fee of £2-3 million gets this done.

Sam Rourke

I can see exactly why Rangers are keen on Yates.

The 26-year-old has been a shining light in what has been a struggling Blackpool side this term with his 13 goals and four assists a very healthy return in the Championship.

At the age of 26, Yates is reaching the peak of his powers and I could see him thriving in the SPFL with Rangers.

Mick Beale will know all about the forward from his stint in the Championship with QPR and the Gers will be hoping the Tangerines do get relegated to League One - it'll enhance their chances of getting a deal dne you'd imagine.

A couple of million would be a fair sum for Yates for me, in the region of £2.5m seems a figure that would see likely.