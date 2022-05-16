“Could be a very effective Tom Lawrence replacement” – Derby County eyeing soon-to-be released player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are casting their eyes over soon-to-be free agent Tom Barkhuizen, as per Alan Nixon via Patreon.

The report states that the Rams will face divisional competition from Bolton Wanderers, whilst Rotherham United will be providing higher level interest in the Preston North End man.

The 28-year-old will not see his Preston contract renewed in the summer, with the aforementioned trio immediately interested.

Barkhuizen has featured over 200 times for the Lilywhites, scoring 38 times and providing a further 22 assists.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Derby’s interest in the former PNE winger…

Ned Holmes

This could make sense for both parties.

Having been released from Preston, Tom Barkhuizen is on the look out for a new club while the Rams are searching for more forward options.

Barkhuizen has faltered in recent years, in part due to injuries, and dropping down to League One could help him get back to his best.

If he can stay fit, he’d be a fantastic option at that level and would surely be drawn by the prospect of playing under Wayne Rooney.

It looks a low cost deal as well, which given the number of players Derby need to sign this summer is a real boost.

Adam Jones

He could be a very effective Tom Lawrence replacement.

The 28-year-old may have struggled with injuries this term – but he has a reasonably decent record in the Championship and may tear League One apart if he can remain fit and in form.

He would also add some much-needed experience to the dressing room and you feel he would only get better under Wayne Rooney’s guidance, so this is a potential addition they should seriously consider making.

The Rams may be plying their trade in the third tier next term – but working with Rooney and at a club of Derby’s stature could be a challenge he wants to take on.

Sam Rourke

I think this would be an excellent signing.

I’m a big fan of Barkhuizen and still think he has plenty to offer in the game and for Derby he’d be a real shrewd signing on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old would offer the Rams real EFL experience in what is a youthful looking squad and he’s a player that you’d envisage being a frequent starter in the XI next season in League One.

The Rams are going to lose lots of pace with the likes of Festy Ebosele and Malcolm Ebiowei moving on this summer, and Barkhuizen offers acceleration and pace which could help fill that void left by the aforementioned duo.

If Barkhuizen can stay fit and firing, I’d expect him to kick on at Pride Park and be a pivotal fixture in their squad next term.