‘Could be a useful signing’ – Wigan Athletic edge closer to reaching agreement with 23-y/o: The verdict

Wigan Athletic are poised to sign former Aston Villa youngster Corey Blackett-Taylor on a free transfer, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

Blackett-Taylor has been a free-agent since his time with Tranmere Rovers reached a conclusion at the end of his contract in June, and he’ll be looking for a new club this summer.

He scored eight goals in 62 appearances for the League Two side in total, but would have been frustrated not to have won promotion with them last term, after a defeat to Morecambe in their play-off semi-final.

But it appears as though he won’t be a free-agent for very long, with Wigan Athletic emerging as the frontrunners to land his signature in the near future.

The Latics finished 20th in the League One table last term, and will be hoping they can build on a strong finish to the 2020/21 season, as they avoided relegation into the fourth-tier.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Wigan’s interest in signing Blackett-Taylor this summer, and whether he’d be a good addition to their team or not.

Phil Spencer:

This could be a decent move for Wigan Athletic.

Corey Blackett-Taylor is a player who really impressed for Tranmere Rovers last term and almost played his part in helping the club to secure promotion from League Two.

Unfortunately they fell short and that means that the 23-year-old looks set to move on. Wigan are looking for players who have the capability to improve and so the versatile winger could be a decent addition.

Eight goals and eight assists in 62 appearances isn’t bad, but the Latics will be hoping for much better numbers if this signing is to pay off.

Toby Wilding:

It does seem as though this could be a useful signing for Wigan.

Blackett-Taylor clearly has plenty of potential, as highlighted by his recruitment by the a club the size of Villa, while he has also shown a strong attacking threat during his time with Tranmere.

You feel therefore, that the 23-year-old could be a useful addition for Wigan in League One, in terms of the attacking outlet he could offer them.

With Viv Solomon-Otabor so far yet to sign a new deal with the Latics, Blackett-Taylor would also provide some extra strength in depth out wide for Leam Richardson’s side.

Add to that the fact that he is available for free, which will help the club from a financial perspective, and it does seem like this could be a smart piece of business from the Latics.

Jordan Rushworth:

This is a signing that makes sense given that Taylor-Blackett could be available on a free transfer this summer and he did show that he can be a real threat driving at full-backs with his performances for Tranmere Rovers last season in League Two. However, he is someone that lacks consistency at times and would need to be coached a little more to realise his full potential.

Wigan could be in need of adding to their options in the wide positions considering that Viv Solomon-Otabor has yet to sign a new deal to remain with the club. Blackett-Taylor would certainly be able to provide that for them and you could see him becoming an important impact player for the Latcis in the third tier next term.

I would not expect Taylor-Blackett to be delivering a host of output in terms of goals and assists for Wigan, but he will make space for other attacking players and cause problems with his ability to get past defenders in the final third of the field.

It would be something of a gamble from Wigan but one that is worth taking given it is a free transfer. He is someone that would be worth a punt on and see if they can get the best out of him on a consistent basis.