‘Could be a useful signing’ – Preston North End eyeing summer move for midfielder: The verdict

Preston North End are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Ipswich Town winger Gwion Edwards according to Football Insider.

Edwards is out-of-contract at the end of this year’s campaign, and it appears as though he’ll have a tough decision to make on his future in the summer.

He has recently revealed that there has been no progress on any potential new contract talks with Ipswich Town, as they focus on their promotion bid this term from League One.

The report from Football Insider also claims that Sunderland are interested in a deal to sign Edwards ahead of the 2021/22 league campaign, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to land his signature.

Edwards has been with Ipswich Town since 2018, after completing a move to Portman Road from Peterborough United. He has gone on to make 32 appearances in total this season for the Tractor Boys, and has chipped in with five goals and four assists in all competitions this term for Paul Cook’s side.

But would Edwards be a good signing for Preston North End ahead of the 2021/22 season?

We discuss….

Ben Wignall:

North End will need a winger or two in the summer but I don’t think Edwards is a player that they should be considering.

Edwards did have his chance in the Championship a few seasons ago with Ipswich and he’s not exactly stood out as a class player in the third tier.

He is good and on his day he can be Ipswich’s leading light, but at the age of 28, PNE should be looking at younger, brighter prospects.

I do understand that it would be a cheap punt if it happened, but I just don’t think it’s worth it.

Alfie Burns:

Edwards is a good player and he’s got enough about him to be stepping back up into the Championship, no doubt.

For Preston, he’d be a good signing, but I’d question this right now given we don’t know the direction Preston will be going in with regard to their manager.

Alex Neil has gone now and that was a big decision for Preston to make. Their next decision has to be a good one to avoid real problems.

The last thing the club need is to lumber the new manager with players he never asked for, that’s just getting off on the wrong foot.

As far as Edwards is concerned, it just doesn’t feel like the right move right now.

Toby Wilding:

I get the feeling this could be a useful signing for Preston to make.

While they do have Tom Barkhuizen who has been a regular for Preston on the right-hand side of their attack in recent seasons, it does feel as though they are short of recognised back-up in that particular position.

That is a role that a right winger such as Edwards could fill, and his record suggests he could be a reasonably cover option for the Lilywhites in the Championship, if not a regular starter.

As a result, the fact that Edwards could be available on a free transfer with his Ipswich contract soon set to expire, means this could make sense for Preston from a financial perspective as well, freeing them up to potentially use funds available to them on important bits of transfer business this summer.