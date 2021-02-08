‘Could be a useful signing’ – Everton plotting summer transfer move for 18-goal EFL man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Everton are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Adam Armstrong from Blackburn Rovers according to The Sun.

Armstrong has scored 18 goals in 29 appearances for Tony Mowbray’s side, and it appears as though his impressive showings haven’t gone unnoticed.

The forward signed permanently for Rovers back in August 2018 from Newcastle United, after catching the eye in a loan spell at Ewood Park.

Blackburn are currently sat eighth in the Championship, and find themselves six points adrift of the play-off positions after a defeat to QPR in their most recent match.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise if Armstrong was tempted by a return to the top-flight, with Everton sat seventh in the Premier League after 21 matches this term.

But would Armstrong be a good addition to Carlo Ancelotti’s side in the summer?

We discuss…

Chris Gallagher:

I’m not sure this would be a good fit for the player.

There’s no denying that Armstrong is ready to make the step up to the Premier League though, as he has been outstanding in the past 18 months. His pace, movement and finishing ability should ensure he is a hit in the top-flight when he does eventually play that that level.

However, I don’t think he would get the regular game time he needs at Everton, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the main man, whilst Richarlison could also play in that position, along with new recruit Josh King.

You can completely understand why they want Armstrong, and he would give them depth. And, the chance to join Everton is obviously going to appeal, but I think the ex-Newcastle man needs to find a club where he can be a guaranteed starter.

Toby Wilding:

I do think this could be a useful signing for Everton to make.

When you look at the squad available to Carlo Ancelotti right now, they are rather short on attacking options, particularly given they have only signed Josh King on a contract until the end of the season, and with Richarlison’s goals drying up in the past few months.

As a result, you do feel as though Everton may need to add to their numbers in attack come the summer transfer window, and Armstrong’s return in terms of goals for Blackburn over the past couple of seasons does suggest he could be a useful cover option for someone such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

However, you do wonder that is a role that would appeal to Armstrong, particularly if he has offers from elsewhere in the Premier League that could provide him with the opportunity for more game time, something he will be desperate for if he makes that move, having previously struggled for opportunities in the top-flight with Newcastle.

Were these former Blackburn players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Is Morten Gamst Pedersen left or right footed? Left Right

George Dagless:

It’s an interesting one.

He’s obviously a good player and looked a real threat on Saturday afternoon as Blackburn faced QPR – with him having a number of good attempts thwarted by an in-form Seny Dieng.

I certainly think he is capable of playing in the Premier League and he still has room to grow further so there is plenty to like about him.

He’s quite versatile in that forward line as well and I think that would work nicely at Everton with Richarlison and Josh King able to do similar in terms of rotation.