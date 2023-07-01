Carlton Palmer believes that Swansea City forward Morgan Whittaker could be a good signing for Coventry City, but says he will not be able to replace the attacking threat of Viktor Gyokeres.

Acocrding to Football Insider, Coventry, Plymouth Argyle, Sunderland and Rangers are all keen on Whittaker and journalist Darren Witcoop claims that the Sky Blues are targeting the 22-year-old as a replacement for Gyokeres ahead of his expected departure.

Gyokeres scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists in 50 appearances for Mark Robins' side this season as they reached the Championship play-off final, but he has revealed his desire to leave the club this summer amid interest from the likes of Sporting Lisbon, Everton, Brentford, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United.

Whittaker enjoyed an excellent loan spell with Plymouth in League One in the first half of last season, scoring nine goals and registering seven assists for the Pilgrims before being recalled by Swansea in January.

However, Whittaker struggled to make an impact following his return to South Wales, scoring just once in 15 appearances and failing to nail down a regular place in the team.

Scottish Premiership side Rangers had three bids for Whittaker rejected in January, the third of which was thought to be worth £2 million and they remain interested this summer, while Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher revealed he would like to bring Whittaker back to Home Park following the club's promotion to the Championship.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Whittaker could be an asset for Coventry, but admits he has doubts about whether he is capable of replacing Gyokeres.

"A host of clubs are monitoring the situation with Swansea's front man Morgan Whittaker," Palmer said.

"Morgan, only 22, had an impressive start to the season on loan at Plymouth Argyle in League One. Swansea recalled him at Christmas, and he failed to reproduce that form in the Championship.

"The ability is there without a doubt, and he is the right age, but a direct replacement for Viktor Gyokeres, no. But at the right money, he could be a useful addition to the squad."

Would Morgan Whittaker be a good signing for Coventry City?

Whittaker would be an excellent addition for the Sky Blues.

He is a player with huge potential who proved his ability during his temporary spell with Plymouth last season and at 22, he would represent a smart long-term investment for Coventry.

There would be some question marks over his suitability for the Championship after he found life tough following his return to Swansea, but his head may have been turned by the speculation around his future in January.

Palmer is right that Whittaker should not be a direct replacement for Gyokeres and Robins must ensure he brings in a striker this summer, but he would add goals and creativity to the side and for a suitable fee, it is a deal the Sky Blues should pursue.