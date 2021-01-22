‘Could be a useful addition’ – Barnsley eyeing up move for 25-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Barnsley are interested in signing Gillingham midfielder Kyle Dempsey, according to Football Insider.

Dempsey – who joined Gillingham from Fleetwood in the summer – has been a key player for Steve Evans’ side this season.

The 25-year-old has scored four goals in 16 league appearances this season, and is now attracting interest from the Championship.

According to Football Insider, Nottingham Forest, Barnsley, Luton Town and Preston North End are all keen on signing Dempsey this month.

Barnsley have missed out on the signing of Ben Whiteman this season, and with Alex Mowatt’s future up in the air, midfield reinforcements may be needed.

Here, we discuss this potential arrival at Oakwell…

Phil Spencer

This could be a decent move as far as Barnsley are concerned.

Kyle Dempsey has showed real quality in League One so far this term after scoring four goals for Gillingham.

With the club unlikely to be promoted to the Championship, he may have to leave if he’s to make the step up.

With uncertainty over Alex Mowatt’s future I think that Dempsey could be a contender to replace him if he does move on.

Of course the deal would need to represent good value for the Tykes, but if it does then this could be a shrewd move.

Alfie Burns

Whether he’s needed or not maybe depends on the outgoings at Oakwell this month.

Ismael isn’t going to want to lose Alex Mowatt or Callum Styles this month, but it is hard to ignore the speculation that surrounds that Barnsley duo.

In the event of losing either, I can see Barnsley chasing Dempsey. It feels a very ‘Barnsley-like’ signing.

However, if a move does materialise, he would need patience. He isn’t going to come in and be the next Alex Mowatt from the off. There would have to be an adaptation period.

Long-term, I think you’d look back on it as a success.

7 of these 18 facts about Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael are fake – Can you identify which ones aren’t true?

1 of 18 Ismael was born in 1975. True False

George Harbey

It could be a useful addition.

Alex Mowatt’s time at Barnsley is obviously up in the air, and if he were to leave, then Dempsey would be a good replacement.

He is an all-round midfielder who push forward, score goals and create chances, as well as add a bit of steel defensively.

He’s at a good age and has done well in League One, so I could see this being a positive signing for the Tykes.