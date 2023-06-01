This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town are weighing up an offer for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

According to the Daily Express, the Hatters are considering a move for the Leicester City midfielder.

Would Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall be a good signing for Luton Town?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether re-signing the 24-year-old would be a good addition to Rob Edwards’ first team squad…

Josh Cole

This could prove to be a clever move by Luton, as Dewsbury-Hall will be unquestionably keen to play in the Premier League again next season.

The Hatters will be able to offer the midfielder the chance to feature at this level following their promotion to the top-flight, and will have to strengthen their squad in order to have the best chance of competing.

Dewsbury-Hall has managed to clock up 61 Premier League appearances during his career to date, and thus will fancy his chances of hitting the ground running at Kenilworth Road.

Only 24-years-old, there is every chance that Dewsbury-Hall could make considerable strides in terms of his development under the guidance of Rob Edwards, who managed to get the best out of his players in the 2022/23 campaign.

Brett Worthington

This would be an excellent addition for Luton Town.

Dewsbury-Hall has shown during this season that he is a player who is capable of playing in the Premier League on a consistent basis.

Luton are in need of adding experience at the top level to their team, and Dewsbury-Hall would be an ideal signing, as he is young, proven, and has experience playing for Luton before.

However, this could be a tricky deal to do, as he is held in high regard by Leicester City, and while they have been relegated to the Championship, the Foxes won’t be in desperate need to sell this summer.

The midfielder is under contract at the club until the summer of 2027, which means Leicester are in no rush to sell and could demand a high fee to part ways. So, considering the value in football nowadays, he would probably cost Luton in the region of £15-£20 million this summer.

Declan Harte

Dewsbury-Hall knows the club well from his time with them while on loan during the 2020-21 campaign.

The midfielder has since gone on to become a key part of the Leicester City squad, making 61 appearances in the top flight in the two seasons that followed.

The midfielder has top flight experience and would be a good fit in Edwards’ plans.

Of course the size of the potential fee could be an issue, with Leicester likely to charge upwards of £15 or even 20 million.

But Luton can make the figures work, then he could be a very smart addition to the team ahead of life in the Premier League.