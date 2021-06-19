‘Could be a tough one to pull off’ – Portsmouth battling League One rivals for winger: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Portsmouth are facing a crucial summer transfer window where they will need to strengthen in key areas if they are to challenge for promotion under Danny Cowley.

Pompey have now been linked with a potential move to re-sign Viv Solomon-Otabor on a permanent deal this summer. The attacker spent a short time out on loan at Fratton Park during the 2018/19 campaign and he managed to score one goal in ten appearances in that spell.

Cowley’s side could be set to sign the 25-year-old on a free transfer with his current deal at Wigan set to expire this summer. Although the Latics confirmed in their retained list that they are keen to keep hold of Solomon-Otabor and arrange a new deal for him.

There is also thought to be rival interest from the likes of Sunderland, Charlton Athletic, Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool.

With Portsmouth in the race to re-sign Solomon-Otabor, we asked our FLW writers whether they feel it would be a good move for them this summer…

Phil Spencer

Viv Solomon-Otabor has only spent one season in League One with Wigan Athletic but he’s already shown early signs that he’s capable of being a good player at this level.

With his contract at the DW Stadium due to expire it means that he’ll be available for nothing and that means that it could be a very shrewd move for Pompey.

Danny Cowley will be determined to push his side into promotion contention and if Solomon-Otabor can continue to improve at the rate that he has over the last 12 months, then he could be a very solid signing.

But with significant competition for his signature, it could be a tough one to pull off.

Portsmouth quiz: One question about every player in Pompey’s first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 14 How old is Alex Bass? 22 23 24 25

Jordan Rushworth

This is one to avoid for Portsmouth this summer considering that Viv Solomon-Otabor did not enjoy the best of spells with the club when he arrived on loan during the 2018/19 campaign.

The attacker has had a decent enough season in League One with Wigan Athletic and there is certainly a player in there if he can find the right environment that suits him.

However, Portsmouth will need to aim higher if they are going to be able to finally get themselves into a position where they can earn promotion to the Championship next season.

The 25-year-old is someone that would be able to add a few goals and assists to their side, but his output is unlikely to be anything major next season whoever he moves to.

Judging off a lot of the reactions from supporters on social media to this link, Portsmouth fans hope that Solomon-Otabor does not arrive at Fratton Park this summer. I would concur with that view and suggest that they look at other targets.

Toby Wilding

I do think this could be a decent signing for Portsmouth if they manage to do it.

Pompey have seen plenty of players depart from Fratton Park already this summer, meaning you do feel as though they are going to have to add to their squad in the market, if they are to compete for promotion again next season.

That is something that Solomon-Otabor could be able to help Danny Cowley’s side to do, given he was able to catch the eye in a Wigan side battling relegation last season, suggesting he could make an even more significant impact in a club aiming further up the table, as Pompey will be doing next time around.

Having already missed out on new contracts or signings for certain players in the past few weeks, it would also be a bit of a morale boost for the club and their fanbase if they were to win this particular transfer battle, so I do think that this interest is something that Portsmouth should be aiming to follow up on.

Jacob Potter

He could be worth the punt.

I still feel as though one of the main reasons as to why Portsmouth missed out on a place in the top six was due to their lack of strength in depth in their first-team squad.

They were heavily reliant on their key players, and they ultimately missed out on a spot in the play-off places, which will have been hugely frustrating for the Fratton Park faithful.

Solomon-Otabor has experience of playing in League One recently, having impressed with Wigan Athletic, and I think he’d be a good option to have for Danny Cowley’s side.

They’ll have a real battle on their hands to sign him though, with Sunderland, Blackpool, Charlton Athletic and Blackburn Rovers also being keen on reaching an agreement.