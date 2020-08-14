‘Could be a top piece of business’ – Fulham eyeing move for in-demand defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham are reportedly interested in signing Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash ahead of the new league campaign according to Football Insider.

Cash has been impressive for Sabri Lamouchi’s side in recent seasons, and it appears as though his strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

Sheffield United and West Ham United are also believed to be interested in signing the full-back, with the Blades seeing a £10million bid rejected by the Reds.

Fulham will be preparing for life back in the Premier League, after Scott Parker’s side won promotion from the Championship with a win over London rivals Brentford in the play-off final at Wembley.

The Fulham boss will be eager to make the necessary additions to his squad ahead of the new season, as they look to cement themselves in the top-flight for future seasons.

But would Cash be a good addition to the Fulham team next season?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns:

This could be a top piece of business.

Fulham have a problem at right-back as Christie and Odoi do very different jobs, so someone like Cash could come in, make a difference and establish himself as first choice at Craven Cottage.

He’s an attack-minded full-back that could complement what Joe Bryan does on the left and, in the right system, the pair could fly in the Premier League.

The price doesn’t seem bad at £15m, so if Fulham want to get this done, I think they can.

Ned Holmes:

I have mixed feelings about this one.

Cash looks a fantastic player and is no doubt deserving of a chance to prove himself in the Premier League.

My concern would be that with Joe Bryan on the other flank, Fulham may leave themselves quite open defensively.

The Cottagers didn’t have a good time of it last time they were in the Premier League, so a move for a more solid and dependable full-back may be the sensible one.

That said, if it worked out then Fulham would have a real threat on both flanks. The thought of Bryan and Cash flying down the wings on the overlap is a mouthwatering one.

Are these facts about Fulham actually true? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 10 Aleksandar Mitrovic netted 26 league goals in the 2019/20 season. True or false? True False

Sam Rourke:

What a signing this would be.

You know exactly what you would get from Cash, hard-work, a strong work-ethic, pace and a willingness to defend whilst attack from full-back.

The player has enjoyed a stellar campaign for Nottingham Forest and deservedly won their player of the season award, and I feel it’s inevitable he’ll be in the Premier League next season.

Fulham need new options at right-back, and Cash would offer an energetic solution that would work in both the short, and long term.

Last time the Cottagers were in the top-flight, they took several punts on various players from Europe whom did not seem to adapt to English football well.

With Cash, you’re getting a player who has all the attributes to flourish in the top-flight after showcasing his talent in the Championship in the season just gone.

A sensible yet exciting addition this would be.