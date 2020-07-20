‘Could be a tidy deal’ – Stoke eye international midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

As per the Belfast Telegraph, Michael O’Neill is interested in signing Paddy McNair this summer transfer window as he looks to reshape his Stoke City squad.

The Northern Irish manager will be looking to next season and getting Stoke back up the Championship table, with new players surely needed.

McNair could be one, then, but would he be a good signing? The team at FLW discuss…

Sam Rourke

It’s a link that does not surprise me.

O’Neill will know McNair well with them both working together in the Northern Ireland international side, and I actually can see the sense in this move.

The 25-year-old offers versatility and experience, and if secured for a good price, he’d be a useful option for Stoke to have in and around the squad.

Some of McNair’s best performances have come when playing with his international side under the tutelage of O’Neill, so you can see this working at the Potters too.

There are several central midfielders at Stoke though, but I expect many of them to depart with the futures of Ryan Woods and Joe Allen relatively uncertain at the Bet365, so this addition of McNair would make sense, especially if the aforementioned duo do in fact depart.

Ned Holmes

I like this from a Stoke perspective.

I haven’t been particularly impressed by their options in holding midfield this term and the arrival of McNair would help to bolster that area.

The Northern Irishman has been good this year in a poor Boro side and he knows Michael O’Neill from his time in the national squad.

O’Neill knows exactly what he’s going to be getting and I think that will be more solidity in central midfield.

The Stoke boss will be looking to shape his squad this summer and signing McNair should help him to do that.

Alfie Burns

This could be a tidy deal for Stoke to be doing this summer.

McNair has a lot of qualities that I like and you can see how he might be someone that’s an ‘O’Neill type’ of player.

He’s flexible in terms of his position and he’s got a good attitude, which is vital to be a successful player in the Championship.

Over the last couple of years, Stoke have made some good signings on paper, but things haven’t gone for them in the Championship. However, I see little issue with this potential deal.

No red flags and a decent signing.