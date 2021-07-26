‘Could be a superb signing’ – Sheffield United interested in swoop for promising attacker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United need to start making more progress with their transfer business this summer with Slavisa Jokanovic needing to add a few more quality players to his squad.

According to The Sun on Sunday, Sheffield United are now interested in making a potential move to sign Liverpool attacker Harvey Elliott on loan for the campaign.

That comes after the 18-year-old enjoyed an excellent loan spell with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship last term scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists in 41 appearances.

It has previously been reported this summer that Liverpool are open to allowing the attacker to leave the club so that he can continue his impressive development. That suggests the Blades could be in with a chance of making a move for him happen.

So with Sheffield United interested in Elliott this summer, we asked our FLW writers whether they feel he would be a good signing for the Blades…

Billy Mulley

If there is one thing that Sheffield United need to compete at the top end of the division this year, it is a creative spark who can seamlessly unlock defences. And that is exactly what Harvey Elliott is about.

The 18-year-old scored seven times and provided 11 assists in last season’s Championship – incredible statistics for such a young professional.

He particularly thrived at the start of the season in a Blackburn side who struggled to meet expectations last year, but he looked a real threat throughout the season.

Elliott now deserves a move where he will be at the top end of the division. Liverpool will be looking for suitors who can offer him regular game time within a side who see a lot of possession, and The Blades certainly look like a side who will offer that.

Given his age, he is still a risk though. However, the potential he has is frightening.

Adam Jones

This could be a superb signing for Slavisa Jokanovic’s side on a loan deal – and a potentially cheap one at that.

Jurgen Klopp may be keen to see Elliott take a small step up and actually compete for promotion next season and under a manager like Jokanovic and with some of the players the Blades have, they are currently in pole position to secure an instant return to the Premier League.

With this, Liverpool may take on some of his wages if he moves to Bramall Lane and considering the teenager’s ability, this would be a low-risk signing that could produce huge rewards for the Blades if they can get the very best out of him.

Elliott recorded 18 goal contributions for Blackburn Rovers last season, an impressive total as he collaborated with the likes of Adam Armstrong and Ben Brereton.

Because of this, Sheffield United will know the winger has already worked with high-calibre players and will therefore know it should be easy for him to make the step up.

The fact Elliott is currently training with Liverpool’s first-team squad will also prepare him for the challenges that lay ahead. He will provide something different going forward and an advanced wing threat they haven’t really had in recent seasons after playing five at the back.

He could potentially hug and touchline and create major problems, giving Jokanovic another option to utilise. He would be a smart and much-needed addition.

Chris Thorpe

Elliott is arguably a class above the Championship after what he did at Blackburn last season and I think this would be an ideal move for the Blades.

He would offer them some much-needed width in forward areas and would undoubtedly be well suited to Jokanovic’s style of play.

Sheffield United don’t really possess a player that has this level of individual quality and therefore I think he could be the difference for them in tight games.

Given that Liverpool will probably be willing to loan him out, I think the Blades should do everything they can to get this tied up pronto.

This could be a dark horse contender for signing of the summer in the Championship if they get it done.