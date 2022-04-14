“Could be a superb signing” – Fulham eye transfer move for Chelsea player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham have been credited with an interest in Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, as per gianlucadimarzio.com.

The report states that the Cottagers will face Premier League competition from the likes of Everton, Leicester City and Southampton for the young defender’s services.

Huddersfield Town are also reportedly in the running, with Colwill currently enjoying an excellent temporary spell with the Terriers, however, the Championship outfit’s chances of securing his signature once again revolve around them winning promotion.

The 19-year-old has featured 26 times for Carlos Corberan’s side this season, proving to be an excellent addition in the summer.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Fulham’s interest in the highly-rated defender…

Adam Jones

He’s only going to get better, so this would be a very good signing for the Cottagers.

Considering his lack of experience in the top flight, it can be argued that he isn’t the right signing at this present stage for a side who want to establish themselves as a top-tier force for years to come.

However, Colwill will definitely become a top-flight asset in the coming years and this is why the Cottagers should be prepared to make this investment.

Standing out in the Championship, there’s no reason why he may not be able to take the step up now and at just 19, Marco Silva’s side could potentially sell him on for a lot more than they would pay for him this summer.

Alfie Burns

Colwill could be a superb signing.

The way the Chelsea loanee has taken to playing at the top end of the Championship this season has been superb and, naturally, his parent club are going to want to take a look at what he can do in the Premier League next season.

Huddersfield, should they win promotion through the play-offs, will probably be in the driving seat to secure another agreement. However, that’s not guaranteed, which opens the door for a club like Fulham.

Marco Silva’s side should secure promotion over Easter and they can already start putting in he groundwork for summer signings whilst others focus on the play-offs.

Colwill would be a good fit for them given the ageing pool of a couple of their centre-back options heading back into the top-flight.

The 19-year-old is a progressive, ball-playing centre-back, who also has a good physical presence.

He could be great to slot in alongside Tosin Adarabioyo for a season in the Fulham defence.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Levi Colwill has impressed on loan at Huddersfield Town this campaign and if recent reports are to be believed, there is plenty of interest in the 19 year old heading into the summer.

It is only a matter of time until Fulham’s Premier League promotion is confirmed and so it is natural they are looking at ways to improve their squad ahead of the summer.

Colwill would be a good signing for the Cottagers too. With Tim Ream’s contract up in the summer and reported interest in Tosin Adarabioyo, there appears to be the need for at least one centre half at Craven Cottage.

Colwill is obviously unproven at Premier League level, but this could be a smart signing by Fulham because the 19 year old, if not ready for the step up to the top flight immediately, will no doubt be ready in the future.

It could be a smart investment from the Cottagers, in that sense.