‘Could be a strong addition’ – Arsenal eyeing summer move for EFL goalkeeper: The verdict

Arsenal are set to reignite their interest in signing Brentford goalkeeper David Raya this summer, according to a recent report from football.london.

Raya has caught the eye with a number of strong showings for the Bees this term, as they look to challenge for promotion into the Premier League.

The shot-stopper has made 45 appearances in all competitions this season, as Brentford finished third in the Championship table. They’re set to take on AFC Bournemouth in their play-off semi-final, in what is likely to be a closely-fought battle between the two teams.

Arsenal had previously been interested in a deal to sign Raya in previous transfer windows, as they looked to find adequate backup to Bernd Leno.

Matt Ryan’s loan spell with the Gunners is set to reach a conclusion this summer, and the Gunners are seemingly keen to reignite their interest in signing Raya ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

We ask our writers at Football League World to see what they make of Arsenal’s rumoured interest in Raya, and whether they can see Brentford wanting to cash in on him this summer or not.

Toby Wilding:

I’m not so sure on this one in all honesty.

Raya is undoubtedly a decent goalkeeper as shown by his performances over the years, but he is one who I often feel has an error in him when I watch him, meaning I do think Arsenal would be taking a risk if they were to move for the Spaniard.

It is also worth noting that, it does seem as though Arsenal already have a strong option as back-up for Bernd Leno in the form of Mat Ryan, whose loan they ought to be able to make permanent, given he has seemingly fallen out of favour at parent club Brighton.

That being said, if a suitable offer was to come in from Arsenal for Raya, it wouldn’t surprise me if Brentford were to accept, given we have seen in the past that they are a club who are willing to move their key men on for a decent profit.

Indeed, if Brentford do miss out on promotion via the play-offs, that is something they may need to do to cope with missing out on the financial windfall of promotion, so this could be one well worth bearing in mind while watching the battle for promotion over the next few weeks.

Ned Holmes:

I think David Raya could be a strong addition for Arsenal.

They need some cover and competition for Bernd Leno and Raya could be just that.

I’m not sure he’s ready to be their number one just yet but his performances this season for Brentford have shown that he deserves a chance to prove himself in the Premier League.

We know the Bees’ stance on selling players is that if the right offer comes in, they’ll listen so this is a move that could have legs. It may depend on whether Thomas Frank’s side get promoted through the play-offs, however.

Jordan Rushworth:

This is a signing that has seemed to be in the offing for a while now and Raya is clearly a player that Arsenal see potential in. It would therefore not be a surprise if they were to make a move for him this summer.

The Gunners would be taking a risk in the sense that Raya has not proven himself at the highest level. That mistake he made in the Championship play-off final last season is something that might always be a question mark over him when it comes to his ability to perform on the big occasions.

Raya is undoubtedly a keeper with a lot of ability and he has the ability to be comfortable with the ball at his feet crucially for a side like Arsenal. He is not yet in his prime and that means there is still room for him to developed ahead of his peak so the Gunners could manage to take his game to another level.

Brentford, if they miss out on promotion, might be tempted to recoup some money on Raya as they try and re-shape the squad as they do successfully every summer. He would not be an easy player to replace, but the Bees’ recruitment record suggests that they would be able to.