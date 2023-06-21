This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are set to compete for the signing of Jason Knight this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the Potters are eyeing a move for the Derby County midfielder.

Would Jason Knight be a good signing for Stoke City?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the Ireland international would be a good addition to Alex Neil’s side…

Ben Wignall

Stoke's squad needs major surgery this summer and they definitely need to strengthen in midfield.

We know that Alex Neil favours a 4-2-3-1 from his time in management, but he sometimes alters this to play a flat midfield three, and Knight is a player who can play in both of these systems - if it's the former though then he's best suited to the attacking midfield role.

Will Smallbone occupied that position in the second half of the season and his return to Southampton at the end of his loan spell means there's a void to be filled.

Knight possesses the same traits and qualities as Smallbone, so you can see why the Potters are interested, and for the fee that is being circulated for the Republic of Ireland international it makes their interest completely understandable, so it wouldn't be a shock if a bid is placed as he would be a solid addition.

Adam Elliott

Given the price being spoken about, and the fact Knight has a year left on his deal at Pride Park, this could be a steal for Stoke.

His versatility means he can play a number of roles in midfield: central-midfield, attacking-midfield, as a winger, or as a wing-back.

At 22, he also has the propensity to improve further, and his ceiling is well above League One level.

This could be a move which works for both Stoke and Knight, with Stoke adding in a talented young player who needs to be testing himself at a higher level.

Obviously, competition is fierce, but this would be a top signing for the Potters if they can get it over the line.

Declan Harte

Knight is an excellent talent that needs to take the step-up a division to continue his development.

Stoke have a lot of work to do to become a promotion threat, but this summer offers a great chance to overhaul the squad.

Bringing in Knight would be a good step to add some much-needed creativity to the team, especially with Smallbone now gone.

Knight is also an upgrade on his fellow Ireland teammate, and has performed better in Stephen Kenny’s side when chosen.

The 22-year-old is also a versatile player who can play out on the right flank if needed, which could make him a useful asset for Neil’s side if they can win the race to his signature.